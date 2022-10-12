Next-generation BMW X2 to arrive with electric iX2 sibling

BMW has confirmed the BMW X2 will be launched at the end of 2023, arriving with an electric iX2 variant as the German firm continues to ramp up its EV product range.

As with today's car, the new X2 will be based on the highly popular X1 – itself recently launched in third-generation form – but seemingly with a radical design rethink aimed at bringing it into line with BMW's larger coupé-roofed SUVs, the BMW X4 and BMW X6.

The current car is defined by its relatively straight-backed silhouette and is unique in the BMW line-up, notably for featuring a chunky C-pillar with the brand's emblem mounted prominently at the centre. This new model moves away from that completely, adopting a profile that leans much more obviously on traditional coupé design cues - with a steep sloping roofline and a subtle lip at the rear, hinting at a more dynamic billing than the X1.

Confirmed by BMW charman Oliver Zipse at the German car maker's annual conference this morning, the cars will be launched at the end of 2023, with first UK deliveries expected at the start of next year.

Although details are currently scarce, both variants of the X2 are expected to sit on the same FAAR platform as the smaller X1 and iX1, given they've been confirmed to share the same production line at BMW's Regensburg plant.

When it is launched, petrol power is still expected to be the focus of the X2 and the headline X2 M35i is set to return after it was also spotted testing at the Nürburgring. It's distinguishable from its less powerful sibling by its quad-exit exhausts.

It is most likely to use an updated version of the current model’s 302bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. The standard car is expected to offer a similar engine line-up to today's, which includes petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

To maintain its historical price positioning over the X1, the new X2 is likely to carry a starting price closer to £40,000 than the recently released X1's £33,775 entry pricing. Any future electric variant would hold a large premium over the standard car, with the £52,255 iX1 costing almost £20,000 more than its petrol sibling.