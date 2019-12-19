New VW Golf GTI is one of four hot Golfs launching in 2020

New Mk8 Golf will be joined by GTI, GTD, GTE models in the same month, with R flagship to be unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mark Tisshaw
11 July 2019

Volkswagen will have a grand total of four hot Golf models in dealers before the end of next year - with the R going on sale a few months after the GTI, diesel GTD and plug-in hybrid GTE.

Sources at the firm suggest that the GTI, Volkswagen's answer to the new Ford Focus ST, will be launched at the Geneva motor show in March and go on sale soon after. They also claim the R version will be shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The transformation from regular Golf to GTI is likely to be as subtly handled as previous variants. It will include the usual dual-exit tailpipes, red brake calipers, chunky air intakes and a bodykit extending around the lower portion of the car. 

2020 VW Golf GTI: engine and powertrain:

In a reversal of original plans, Wolfsburg has decided not to make a more radical switch to hybrid power. Instead, the eighth-generation Golf GTI is set to stick with much of the hardware that has made the seventh-generation model such a success, both critically and commercially. 

That means an updated version of the Audi-developed EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine used in the existing Mk7 Golf GTI. Again, like the current car, it will be offered with two power outputs: a standard output of around 242bhp and a more powerful 287bhp model, which will replace the MK7 Performance version.

Althought previously thought the latter variant would wear the TCR badge, VW's decision to leave the racing series as part of its plans to end all combustion-engined motorsport means it will feature the Clubsport nameplate instead. 

An increase in torque beyond the 258lb ft and 273lb ft of today’s two versions of the GTI is claimed to establish new levels of performance. In the case of the higher-spec model, it is said the 0-62mph time will be less than 6.0sec and the top speed 155mph. Gearbox choices will include carry-over versions of today’s six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch items. 

As recently as late 2018, VW had planned to switch the Golf GTI to mild-hybrid power as the performance flagship of a new range of IQ-badged petrol-electric mild-hybrid models. 

That system is also based around the EA888 engine. However, it will not be used on the Golf GTI, under the instruction of VW Group chairman Herbert Diess, who reversed the decision of his predecessor Matthias Müller. 

The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture. It is a set-up that VW plans to mirror on the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel units used on the new Mk8 Golf. 

The original plan had been to improve the Golf GTI’s low-end response with electric boosting. Additionally, the technology was to bring a coasting function that idles the engine on a trailing throttle and a recuperation system that harvests kinetic energy during braking. However, VW’s about-turn on hybrid technology should lead to the new GTI having a similar character to today’s car. 

2020 VW Golf GTI: chassis and underpinnings

The new Golf GTI is underpinned by a further-developed version of the existing model’s MQB platform, featuring a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension in combination with adaptive damping control. 

Engineers involved in the new car’s development say a lot of attention has been focused on steering accuracy. The electro-mechanical set-up of the outgoing model has been heavily reworked to provide it with added levels of feedback and a more direct ratio. 

Buyers will be restricted to just one bodystyle: a five-door hatchback. The three-door will no longer be produced. Changes inside include a new digital cockpit with an optional head-up display unit and new switchgear, including a centre console featuring a stubby T-shaped gearlever for DSG-equipped versions. 

The new GTI is also expected to follow the mainstream model and get a technical overhaul. Most significantly, this includes the integration of a new, larger central digital screen that will have some touch functionality, but also a new tactile control system designed to make the most common control adjustments easier.

GTE, GTD and R variants: what do we know so far

A performance increase for the GTI is necessary to ensure that it occupies a performance level above the new GTE, revealed at the same time as the standard Golf. 

That model's 242bhp comes from a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine combined with an electric motor, with a lower-powered 201bhp variant expected at a later date. It makes use of a 13kWh battery that allows up to 43 miles of zero-emissions range, and can be taken up to 87mph without any assistance from the engine. Performance figures are yet to be detailed, however, as are economy figures. 

Details of the GTD are even more scarce. We know it will use a variant of the Group's well-established 2.0-litre diesel engine with mild-hybrid tech, but a power output is unconfirmed. The previous variant made 181bhp and 280lb ft of torque, with both figures likely to be improved upon. The mild hybrid system should ensure even better economy, too. 

The R is again likely to use a heavily boosted EA888 motor with at least 300bhp in entry-level form, mated to all-wheel drive. Insiders suggest a range-topping R Plus is still on the cards, albeit with around 350bhp rather than the previously rumoured 400bhp. 

Peter Cavellini

4 February 2019

 No R’ version then?, with over 300,400bhp?, to keep up with the big Boys?

Celtic Gizmo

4 February 2019

I doubt that VW would drop the very successful R, Peter.  The decision to drop the MILD 48V hybrid on the GTI is probably for a variaty of reasons, such as:  Clearly defining the R - giving it a greater BHP/NM differential; Keeping the costs down on the GTI; Providing an extra year or so of R&D on the integration with the new golf (since the R usually doesnt arrive until later in the lifecycle).

The Dr

4 February 2019

VW have missed a trick here but I guess they went for the lower risk. I own a GTE Golf and the extra 100hp you get from the battery gives you real shove when GTE mode is selected which combines it with the 150hp ICE. If they added the electric power from this to the 300hp this would be a A45 worrier, might need 4wd though.....

bican304

4 February 2019

4 February 2019

It would have been like the Mk3 let down all over again, only more expensive!

Paul Dalgarno

4 February 2019

Unless they’re plug in I think they’re just an over complicated and heavy fiddle for emissions and fuel consumption tests. I’m glad VW have dropped it for the GTI. 

Dilly

4 February 2019

Nobody wants a GTi with all that extra weight. It doesn't fit the ethos of the car.  The GTE is very good at what it does, but it does not fit the bill as a drivers car. They are better off putting the hybrid tech in a Golf R where the 4WD will deal with the extra weight better than a FWD Golf Gti. I'm happy VW are sticking with a formula that has worked well since the MK5 Gti.

Halcyon

4 February 2019

On one hand, the title and article state that the next golf GTI will not be a hybrid but then there is this sentence:

"The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture", which implies that the golf GTI (which together with R are the only golf models with 2.0-litre petrol engine) will have an electric motor, which makes it a hybrid.

So which is it Autocar, will it be a hybrid or not???

Dilly

4 February 2019
Halcyon wrote:

On one hand, the title and article state that the next golf GTI will not be a hybrid but then there is this sentence:

"The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture", which implies that the golf GTI (which together with R are the only golf models with 2.0-litre petrol engine) will have an electric motor, which makes it a hybrid.

So which is it Autocar, will it be a hybrid or not???

 

A 48V battery does not constitute as a full on hybrid. VW have labelled this a

'mild hybrid powertrain' I understand your confusion though.

xxxx

4 February 2019
Dilly wrote:

Halcyon wrote:

On one hand, the title and article state that the next golf GTI will not be a hybrid but then there is this sentence:

"The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture", which implies that the golf GTI (which together with R are the only golf models with 2.0-litre petrol engine) will have an electric motor, which makes it a hybrid.

So which is it Autocar, will it be a hybrid or not???

A 48V battery does not constitute as a full on hybrid. VW have labelled this a

'mild hybrid powertrain' I understand your confusion though.

"..That system is also based around the EA888 engine, and is due to be revealed this year. However, it will not now be used on the Golf GTI".   I think they are making the engine but the 2.0 version won't be used in the GOLF 

