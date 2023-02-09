New Volvo EX90 sold out for 2023

Order books for the new Volvo EX90 have been temporarily closed after demand for the near-£100,000 seven-seater exceeded the Swedish firm's expectations.

The first production run for the electric SUV, which received its global launch last year, has sold out and the firm said orders "surpassed the company’s boldest and most ambitious internal projections".

Earlier this year, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told Autocar the EX90 would initially enter production in very small numbers ahead of sales beginning in 2024.

He added that the firm's flagship SUV “blew through those targets for pre-orders” and that it “top and tails the range” with the smaller Volvo EX30, which will join it on the production line later this year. This suggests that there will be no model smaller than the crossover, nor any larger than the EX90.

The EX90 – serving as a “statement for where we are and where we're going” – is claimed by Rowan to set new standards for safety as Volvo aims for zero crash fatalities in its cars.

The new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent of the current Volvo XC90. It's the third electric Volvo, following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform – the Geely group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It's closely related technically to the Polestar 3 but, unlike that model, features a third row of seats.

The EX90's styling is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown in 2021. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off front grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range. Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.29.

It will arrive with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain offering two outputs. Twin Motor models will have 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, while Performance models will have 510bhp and 671lb ft. Both offer a governed top speed of 112mph.

Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow.