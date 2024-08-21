Volvo XC90 facelift to be unveiled on 4 September

A “substantially refreshed” Volvo XC90 will be unveiled on 4 September, the Swedish brand has announced.

It said that a “new iteration of the hybrid Volvo XC90” will be shown at an event celebrating the market launch of its all-new electric sibling, the EX90.

Volvo also hinted at a further unveiling at the event, adding: “And who knows, there might be a surprise or two…”

The XC90 refresh is expected to bring the SUV's first major styling revision since its 2015 launch, potentially aligning it with the blockier EX90.

A teaser image released by Volvo shows it will receive new daytime running lights, going from a solid ‘Thor’s hammer’ signature to an outline.

It may follow the EX90 in integrating a lidar system as standard, providing more detailed data for the car’s driver assistance and safety systems.

The interior is likely to take inspiration from the EX90’s more minimalist set-up, in which most controls are assigned to a central 14.5in infotainment touchscreen.

Volvo has yet to announce how the XC90 will be updated under the skin, but it's possible that it will adopt the same powertrains as the closely related Lynk&Co 09.

Earlier this year, the Chinese SUV gained a range-extender powertrain in which a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine generates electricity for three electric motors.

Combined, they put out 547bhp and 623lb ft of torque. Its 40.1kWh battery yields an electric-only range of 100 miles, but with the generator running, it can do 684 miles between fill-ups.

The 09 also offers a petrol mild-hybrid set-up that sends 251bhp and 258lb ft through all four wheels.