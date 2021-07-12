BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Vauxhall Astra to get pure-electric variant in 2023
UP NEXT
Exclusive: First look at all-new 2022 Morgan 3 Wheeler

New Vauxhall Astra to get pure-electric variant in 2023

Orders open next month, with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options available from launch
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
1 September 2021

The radically restyled and mechanically reinvented eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra will be available as a pure-EV in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Giving new details of the reinvented hatchback ahead of its market launch next month, Vauxhall revealed it will spawn an 'Astra-e' version to join the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life in the brand's swelling line-up of passenger EVs. Along with German sister brand Opel, Vauxhall will have an entirely electric product range from 2028. 

Details remain thin on the ground, but the Astra-e will likely share elements of its drivetrain with the electric versions of the Combo and Vivaro, which also use Stellantis' modular EMP2 architecture. However, given its launch is three years away and the new Astra has a more overtly premium focus than those models, it is likely to improve upon their 134bhp output and 174-mile maximum range. 

The Mk8 Astra is the penultimate model in the Vauxhall line-up to move across to a platform developed by parent company Stellantis. It leaves the Insignia saloon as the sole remaining Vauxhall model to still use General Motors-developed mechanicals. The new Astra’s EMP2 architecture is also used by a variety of models from Vauxhall’s sibling brands, including the near-mechanically identical third-generation Peugeot 308.

This means the Astra, like the 308, is now available with a choice of two PHEV powertrains alongside a more conventional range of petrol and diesel motors.

Each PHEV option mates a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with either 148bhp or 178bhp, to a 109bhp electric motor in the eight-speed automatic gearbox for combined outputs of 178bhp and 222bhp respectively. A 12.4kWh lithium ion battery supplies an EV range of around 35 miles and can be charged in less than two hours courtesy of a 7.4kW on-board charger.

Non-electrified engine options comprise a 1.2-litre petrol turbo triple with either 108bhp or 128bhp, and a turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with 128bhp. Each is paired as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, but an eight-speed auto is an option.

In terms of design, the newest iteration of the hatchback most obviously moves away from its forebear in adopting Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end, as seen on the latest Mokka and Grandland SUVs. This replaces the old car’s grille with a black panel that spans the width of the front end and is bookended by new LED headlight clusters, optionally upgraded to Vauxhall’s new Intellilux items with 168 individual LED elements.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra 2019 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Astra

An all-new family of efficiency-enhanced engines, some mostly effective chassis mods and a few trim and equipment upgrades usefully sharpen the Astra’s appeal

Read our review
Back to top

It is further distanced from its forebear by larger wheel arches – accommodating alloy wheels from 16in to 18in in diameter – and an optional two-tone paint finish, seen here, which is also available on its SUV siblings. The Astra also follows its siblings in having its model name spelled out across its bootlid, which is now a plastic item to save weight.

The new Astra is 4374mm long and 1860mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2675mm, growing slightly compared with its predecessor in all dimensions except height. Standing 1470mm tall, it is 15mm lower than before. Among the practicality gains from the increased size are a larger boot (with an adjustable base), at 422 litres, and the extended wheelbase is likely to improve leg room for front and rear passengers – although Vauxhall has yet to confirm exact specifications on that.

The design of the interior is a radical departure from that of its forebear, led by sharper and more angular styling cues and the introduction of Vauxhall’s new ‘Pure Panel’ dashboard design, which largely forgoes physical switches and buttons for a sleek, minimalist look. Instead, a wide-format central touchscreen is used for most controls – including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard – while the old car’s conventional gauge cluster has been swapped for a fully digital unit and can be optionally paired with a head-up display unit.

Advertisement
Back to top

Some physical controls remain, sited under the touchscreen and on the standard-fit multifunction steering wheel, but Vauxhall has taken strides to modernise the look of its crucial hatchback, so the handbrake has been swapped for a small switch and automatic cars get a sliding gear selector in place of a conventional stick, which frees up the centre console for new storage cubbies with a cupholder.

Customer deliveries will begin in early 2022. Vauxhall has yet to confirm pricing, but a slight increase over the previous car is to be expected, so combustion cars are likely to start from around £22,000, with the PHEVs taking the list price past £30,000.

As with the outgoing Astra, a Sport Tourer estate-bodied variant will be available shortly after launch. 

READ MORE

Vauxhall EV-only by 2028 as Stellantis ramps up electrification

First drive: 2021 Vauxhall Astra prototype review

Stellantis secures future of Ellesmere Port as electric van factory

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£4,999
70,583miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Energy 5dr
2014
£5,168
59,184miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£5,200
67,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Design 5dr
2015
£5,265
52,951miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,295
53,121miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£5,600
48,790miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Design 5dr
2014
£5,691
54,323miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Limited Edition 5dr [leather]
2015
£5,709
73,526miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,750
43,029miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
28
Add a comment…
FvO 16 July 2021

Everything... comes from old Opel models, but since people do not know the appearance of these Opel models, they relate to other car brands that they know better, the impression is thus wrong... but very... very... typically human.

VW Golf has also stolen all the individual parts of its design from Opel models, it is an Opel copy.

The taillights are from the concept car Flextreme GT/E 2010.

 

fbirchal 14 July 2021

Love the exterior design and how it pays hommage to 1970/80s designs in some aspects. I shall point out that, in the rear, it could look a little bit more original, because it's really reminding the new VW Golf (and many other cars that nowadays uses that kind of rear lights). Now, talking about the interior... Hate it. It doesn't look harmonious, it does not seem to talk with the exterior design, in my point of view.

Paul Dalgarno 13 July 2021
Love the fact Stelantis have come in and blown away decades of dull design in a few short years. The occasional decent looking car notwithstanding they’ve looked like budget reskins for the last decade.

How on earth the cheapskate Corsa updates allowed then to sell anything for the last 10 years I have no clue. I actually like the current Corsa, haven’t thought that since the first Corsa or last Nova.

Most Vauxhall/Opel cars have looked very badly surfaced and detailed for years - did they bring in a new design team, or was it just allowing the existing team to do their job without GM interference and a decent budget?

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

View all latest drives