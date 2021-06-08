2021 Vauxhall Grandland: SUV heavily updated with new look

The Vauxhall Grandland has been given a major mid-life overhaul, including a substantial exterior revamp to reflect the brand’s latest design language.

The SUV went on sale in 2017 as the Grandland X and the facelift brings it into line with the rest of the firm’s range. As with the smaller Mokka crossover, Vauxhall has also dropped the X from the end of the Grandland's title.

The Grandland's styling have been reworked around Vauxhall’s new Vizor grille, which has already been adopted by the Corsa and Mokka and will be seen on the recently teased next-generation Astra. The machine will now be offered with Vauxhall's 'Intellilux' front lights, which are offered on the Insignia and are comprised of 84 LEDs in each headlight.

The rest of the Grandland's exterior has also had a design makeover and it gains new side panels and bumpers. The side panels are now finished in body colour, with the under-body skid plates in black or silver. The model will also be offered in a two-tone paint finish with a contrasting roof.

The interior has also been extensively reworked. The dashboard has been built around Vauxhall’s twin-screen Pure Panel, which includes a digital instrument display and an infotainment screen of up to 10.0in in size.

Vauxhall has yet to detail the full powertrain line-up for the revamped Grandland, but it is likely to be unchanged from today’s. The firm will continue to offer a plug-in hybrid, with a 296bhp all-wheel-drive powertrain and up to 35 miles of electric-only running.

Vauxhall has also highlighted a number of new infotainment and safety features that will be offered. New 'Night Vision' technology, which uses infrared cameras to highlight pedestrians and animals in the digital instrument display, will be available for the first time in a Vauxhall. Adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping, a 360 degree panoramic camera and parking assist will also be offered.

The new Grandland is due to go on sale this autumn. Full pricing and specifications will be revealed later, although a small increase over the current pricing, which starts at £25,165, is likely.

