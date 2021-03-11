New Toyota GR Supra edition pays tribute to Jarama racetrack

Toyota has revealed a new limited-edition version of the GR Supra in homage to the Spanish race circuit where the sports car was first driven by the media in 2018.

The Jarama Racetrack Edition - named for the former grand prix circuit near to Madrid - brings bespoke styling details and added equipment over the standard car.

Just 90 units will be built and 30 of those will come to the UK, commanding a premium over the £53,655 standard 3.0-litre car on which the special edition is based. Exact prices will be announced nearer to the model's arrival later this year.

The Jarama Racetrack Edition is painted in a unique shade of Horizon Blue and has matt black 19in forged alloy wheels, behind which sit red-painted, four-pot aluminium brake calipers.

Bespoke details inside include a carbonfibre dashboard inset displaying the Supra's build number alongside a map of the Spanish racetrack. The electrically adjustable, heated seats are upholstered in black Alcantara as standard, with blue stitching to match the bodywork.

Extra equipment for the Jarama includes 3D mapping for the sat-nav, smartphone mirroring, a raft of connectivity services and an uprated 10-speaker audio system. The Supra Safety+ package is fitted, too, bringing driver aids such as pre-collision assist, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and high-beam headlights, and road sign recognition.

Otherwise, the special edition is unaltered from the standard Supra, with its BMW-derived 3.0-litre straight six sending 335bhp and 369lb ft to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and giving a 0-62mph time of 4.3sec.

Toyota has not indicated that the special edition will be made available on the entry-level 2.0-litre Supra, which is already offered in less exclusive Fuji Speedway guise.

