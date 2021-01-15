Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review

What is it?
This is the new entry-level, 2.0-litre Supra. It costs usefully less than the existing 3.0-litre model but, despite having always been on sale in Toyota's home market of Japan, it very nearly didn’t arrive in the UK at all.
Toyota Europe ummed and ahhed over whether to offer the four-cylinder Supra before eventually introducing it at the beginning of 2020. British executives then waited one year longer than their colleagues in Germany, worried that the junior Supra might cannibalise sales of the flagship model. It means that only now, in January 2021, can we get our hands on right-hand-drive versions, those executives having given the GR Supra 2.0 the green light.
We’re glad they did because serious sports cars in the £40,000-£50,000 window are comparatively rare. These days, people are more likely to buy the latest white-hot Volkswagen or Mercedes hatchback than they are an Alpine A110 or Porsche 718 Cayman, which in turn discourages manufacturers from building those kinds of cars. Above £50,000, your options open up a little, with cars such as the BMW M2 Competition and Jaguar F-Type, but below that mark? Slim pickings.
Prices for the Supra 2.0 start at £45,995 compared with £53,035 for the 3.0 and you can tell the two apart by the 2.0's 18in wheels (versus 19in) and, for the very keen-sighted, its exhaust pipes, which are 10mm narrower in diameter than the chunky outlets of its big sibling.
Or stevie and richard, the Elise for 8k less than alpine and 4k less than the toyota. A lot lighter, faster, open top motoring for the summer and is a Manual which will suit some. Would love a secondhand one but the prices are crazy.
Shame there isn't a manual version, but I suppose that is what the market is dictating these days. Question is, would you have this over an Alpine? Don't think I would. The Alpine is cleverly designed to be light, not just light because it has a smaller engine
Agreed about the manual ’box. And the Alpine. The Supra is quite a bit more practical and just as distinctive, and as for ride-quality, there's very little in it. But in terms of value for money and driving satisfaction, A110 is very, very hard to beat. Fact is, you're getting a bespoke, aluminium, double-wishboned, mid-engined sports car – and one that's been exceptionally well developed.
I still think it looks stunning outside. The inside is a different matter. But the big issue is the gearbox. I simply would not consider a sports car without a manual box, until they are 100% ev at any rate