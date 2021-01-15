Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review

What you might not like so much is the grey plastic that replaces the artfully constructed carbonfibre panel on the transmission tunnel in the 3.0. That was a nice bit of glamour in an otherwise greyscale cabin.

As for the driving experience, there are palpable differences. Open the long clamshell bonnet and you’ll find six inches of fresh air between the slam-panel and the leading edge of the engine cover. It’s here, well ahead of the axle line, where mass is especially detrimental to handling, and where, unlike the Supra 3.0, the new car doesn’t have much hardware.

The most beneficial knock-on effect of this is that, where the steering response in the 3.0 feels too keen for the Supra’s soft-ish spring rates and contributes to a slight feeling of inertia when you change direction, the 2.0 is much more alert and obedient to your commands. The car’s centre of mass is palpably further backward in the chassis, too, and the car’s nose that much more enthusiastic to flick this way and that, although the Supra's subtle but definite understeer balance remains.

The slightly oleaginous steering feel also remains, and ‘feel’ is one area where rivals still get the better of the Supra. However, the response of the chassis to steering inputs shows definite improvements and the result is a more confidence-inspiring car on challenging roads. Especially when the two-mode adaptive dampers are in their firmer Sport setting.

If there's any caveat concerning the weight saving, it's that, so far as I can tell, the brakes haven't been retuned to account for it. The Supra 2.0's brake pedal feels too sensitive, and over-servoed, responding aggressively on account of weight that was once there but isn't any more. On a good road, it's enough to disturb your flow a little.

As for the new motor, with its twin-scroll turbocharger, it’s certainly responsive enough, and while it won’t ever match the straight six in terms of elemental character, the power delivery is decently shapely for a four-cylinder. That said, you’ll not be at all surprised to learn that just when the six is getting into its stride at the top of the rev range, the four is beginning to flag. It's a good engine, easily exploitable and with an enjoyably light touch at lower engine speeds, but it's bubbly in character rather than bombastic.