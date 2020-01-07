New Skoda Octavia vRS to get more power and hybrid option

This is largely a consequence of the car’s expected extra mass; the addition of an electric motor and a rear-mounted battery pack (suggested to deliver up to 13kWh) will add over 200kg to the kerbweight. This will no doubt have an effect on the Skoda’s handling, although engineers will aim to keep the weight increase as low as possible, while the suspension will feature bespoke spring and damper rates. And what the PHEV lacks in outright pace and agility it will make up for with instant electric torque and the ability to run for around 30 miles in pure electric mode.

It's the petrol vRS, though, that's set to be the quickest of the lot. Details aren’t official, but sources suggest that the venerable EA888 motor will be tuned to deliver the most power yet in an Octavia, but without treading on the toes of Volkswagen Group's R and Cupra R models. You can expect the same circa-250bhp figure as the PHEV, while torque could rise above 280lb ft. Performance is expected to improve over the existing car, with 0-62mph being done and dusted in approximately 6.5 seconds.

As before, there is tipped to be a choice twin-clutch and manual transmissions. However, it is unclear whether either the PHEV or the petrol model will get VW’s clever VAQ electromechanical limited slip differential - although as it appeared on the old vRS 245 it’s likely to feature again on the pure petrol versions.

Finally, it’s expected that the vRS TDI will use essentially the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as before, with 181bhp and 280lb ft of torque. However, changes to the internals and engine management system will see the unit meet the latest and toughest emissions regulations.

Elsewhere the vRS is expected to be as versatile as ever; as well as the three different powerplants, there's a choice of hatchback and estate body layouts, two and four-wheel drive transmissions and either DSG or manual gearboxes. However, it’s unclear as to which combinations each model will be available with.

What is certain is that the vRS will benefit from the same upmarket upgrades and tech as its lower-powered relations. That means a more stylish dashboard that features TFT dials and a comprehensive infotainment system with fully connected services, plus slick new dashboard architecture and higher-grade materials throughout. Also, expect sporty touches such as heavily bolstered seats, bespoke graphics for the dials, and metal finish pedals.

Externally, the more grown-up lines of the latest Octavia will likely get a more muscular makeover for this sportiest model. Not only will there be larger wheels, but also a subtle bodykit, including a vRS trademark tailgate spoiler on hatchback versions. Another feature likely to be retained is the full width reflector strip in the rear bumper.