New Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline priced from £39,900

The new Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline brings a lower, stiffer chassis than that of the standard car, and is marked out by styling alterations that preview the upcoming, full-fat vRS model.

Priced from £39,900 including grant, the Sportline is equipped with a 201bhp motor on the rear axle giving a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 99mph. It is equipped with the Enyaq's top-rung 77kWh (net) battery pack, which is capable of a WLTP-certified 327 miles per charge.

Externally, the Enyaq iV Sportline features extensive black trim detailing, including the tailgate badging. A sportier front apron, thicker side skirts and wing badging also features. New 20in Vega Anthracite alloys are drafted in, too, while matrix LED lights are made standard.

Inside, the Sportline gains new black synthetic leather with grey contrasting stitching across the dashboard, plus carbonfibre-effect trim on the door panels.

New sports seats are trimmed in faux-suede microfibre and feature grey piping. The sports steering wheel is standard, as are aluminium-look pedals.

Mechanically, the only alteration is a trim-specific chassis set-up, which lowers the suspension by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, but a drive mode selector and progressive steering are equipped as standard, and the Dynamic Control Package remains an option for keener drivers.

Prices and specifications for the standard Enyaq were detailed last week, and deliveries of the Sportline are set to begin at around the same time, in summer.

