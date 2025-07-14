BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes-Benz CLA spawns 469-mile estate for sub-£50k
UP NEXT
The important question: can I win a hillclimb in the Renault 5?

New Mercedes-Benz CLA spawns 469-mile estate for sub-£50k

A roomier version of the CLA Coupé, the Shooting Brake arrives first as an EV, with a hybrid to follow

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 November 2025

Mercedes's first electric estate, the new CLA Shooting Brake, is now on sale - with prices starting at sub-£50k. 

Due to begin deliveries early next year, the long-roof version of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA with EQ Technology is offered in either rear-wheel drive 250 guise, from £47,750 – around £2000 more than the saloon – or as the twin-motor 350 4Matic from £56,235. 

Like the technically identical saloon, the CLA Shooting Brake will also be offered soon after launch with a petrol hybrid option, which is expected to be substantially cheaper.

Both versions of the EV use an 85kWh battery pack which gives the more efficient RWD car, with 268bhp, a maximum range of 469 miles - making it the longest-range estate in the UK. The 349bhp twin-motor car maxes out at 451 miles.

Both can charge at up to 320kW, which means the CLA is also among the fastest-charging EVs in the UK.

Five trim levels are available: Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, with prices for the top-spec CLA 350 4Matic climbing to £60,785. 

The CLA Shooting Brake EQ is sized and priced to fill the gap between more mainstream electric estate options like the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308, and larger premium models like the BMW i5 Touring and Audi A6 Avant E-tron. It is expected to remain without any direct rivals until BMW and Audi launch electric versions of the next 3 Series Touring and A4 Avant, respectively. 

It is bigger than the car it replaces. Compared with the first-generation CLA Shooting Brake, the new model is 35mm longer (at 4723mm) and 27mm taller (1469mm), with its wheelbase stretched by 61mm (2790mm).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Cupra Formentor VZ5 review 2025 049
Cupra Formentor VZ5
Cupra Formentor VZ5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Smallest car in the new-era line-up is a landmark EV for efficiency. Does it make Mercedes a tech leader again?

Read our review
Back to top

As a result, rear head room increases by 7mm (and 26mm more than in the new coupé) and by 14mm in the front. Leg room also improves by 11mm in each row. 

Boot space is 455 litres, which is 50 litres more than in the new coupé but 30 litres down on the previous-generation car. However, the addition of a 101-litre frunk – the new CLA models are the first modern Mercedes cars to offer it – means overall luggage space is up 71 litres. When all rear seats are folded, overall luggage space ramps up to 1290 litres.

Inside, the Shooting Brake amirrors the CLA Coupé, with a technology-centred cabin that features a 10.25in driver’s display paired with a 14in central touchscreen. A further 14in screen for the front passenger is available as an option. The wagon also gets a cabin-length sunroof.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Mercedes-Benz CLA cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA180 AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£23,498
30,786miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.6 CLA200 AMG Line Edition Shooting Brake Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,999
62,641miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA180 AMG Line (Premium 2) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£23,379
18,013miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Premium) Shooting Brake 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,499
33,657miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA DIESEL COUPE 2.1 CLA220d AMG Line Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£12,150
79,142miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA200 AMG Line (Premium 2) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£20,990
62,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA200h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£28,990
5,473miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA Class 1.3 CLA200 AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£25,500
9,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA220d AMG Line (Premium 2) Shooting Brake 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,970
67,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2597 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
1 Peugeot 308 RT 2022 Lead
Peugeot 308
8
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Cupra Formentor VZ5 review 2025 049
Cupra Formentor VZ5
Cupra Formentor VZ5

View all car reviews