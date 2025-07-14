Mercedes's first electric estate, the new CLA Shooting Brake, is now on sale - with prices starting at sub-£50k.

Due to begin deliveries early next year, the long-roof version of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA with EQ Technology is offered in either rear-wheel drive 250 guise, from £47,750 – around £2000 more than the saloon – or as the twin-motor 350 4Matic from £56,235.

Like the technically identical saloon, the CLA Shooting Brake will also be offered soon after launch with a petrol hybrid option, which is expected to be substantially cheaper.

Both versions of the EV use an 85kWh battery pack which gives the more efficient RWD car, with 268bhp, a maximum range of 469 miles - making it the longest-range estate in the UK. The 349bhp twin-motor car maxes out at 451 miles.

Both can charge at up to 320kW, which means the CLA is also among the fastest-charging EVs in the UK.

Five trim levels are available: Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, with prices for the top-spec CLA 350 4Matic climbing to £60,785.

The CLA Shooting Brake EQ is sized and priced to fill the gap between more mainstream electric estate options like the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308, and larger premium models like the BMW i5 Touring and Audi A6 Avant E-tron. It is expected to remain without any direct rivals until BMW and Audi launch electric versions of the next 3 Series Touring and A4 Avant, respectively.

It is bigger than the car it replaces. Compared with the first-generation CLA Shooting Brake, the new model is 35mm longer (at 4723mm) and 27mm taller (1469mm), with its wheelbase stretched by 61mm (2790mm).