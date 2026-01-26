Renault has revealed the second generation of its hugely popular Duster crossover for India, as the next step in its £2.2 billion plan to dramatically grow market share outside of Europe.

Similar-looking but unrelated to the Dacia Duster sold in Europe, the chunky new addition to Renault's line-up is the follow-up to a car that Renault claims "started the compact SUV segment" in India.

It has the potential to play a transformative role in Renault's bid to swell sales worldwide, with the Indian car market (the world's third largest) now accounting for 4.3m units per year - and growing by between 5% and 10% annually.

Given that the Mk1 Renault Duster sold 40,000 units per year "at a time when the SUV was only about 10% of the market", explained product boss Bruno Vanel, this new generation has especially "huge potential", with SUVs now accounting for more than half of all cars sold in India.

Key rivals include the Indian-built, five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Hyundai Creta and the recently renewed Tata Sierra.

The legacy of the Mk1 Renault Duster is so strong in India, said Vanel, that it's comparable to "talking about the Jeep" in the US - which is the main reason the new car has 'Duster' spelled out across its front end, rather than 'Renault'.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive told reporters at the car's unveiling: "We have the name on the front of the car as a record of the fact that Duster for Renault is a global car with a legacy.

"There are 1.4 billion inhabitants in India, which means the cost of awareness and familiarity when you launch a car is huge, and the fact we've used Duster not as a brand but as a reference on the face of the car is an enabler to be much more efficient in representing the market."

While the Mk1 Renault Duster was largely based on the Mk1 Dacia Duster, however, this latest version uses a different platform to the European car, has its own bespoke design inside and out and uses a different selection of powertrains - as part of Renault's drive to cater more explicitly to local demands in the various global markets in which it operates.

It's based on an adapted version of the CMF-B platform that underpins the Dacia Duster, with slightly different dimensions and a chassis that has been engineered to suit demanding local driving situations by Renault's newly founded Indian engineering centre.

Renault called particular attention to its new Duster's approach and departure angles of 25.7deg and 29.2deg, which enhance its potential to "venture well beyond the beaten track".