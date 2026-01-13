BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bold Renault Filante revealed as luxury flagship in £2bn global push

Geely-based SUV, Renault's first luxury car in years, will chase profits in crucial South Korean market

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
13 January 2026

Renault is returning to the fully fledged premium car market with a big, plush new SUV to rival the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7 in key markets outside Europe. 

Named the Filante (after Renault's record-breaking, single-seat EV concept), it will serve as the flagship for an expanded line-up of global models aimed at bolstering the French brand's footprint.

As part of its 'International Game Plan', Renault is investing €3bn (£2.2bn) in expanding its line-up in key segments outside Europe, with recent additions including the Kardian supermini and Boreal crossover in Latin America, the Grand Koleos SUV in South Korea and a version of the Dacia Duster for Turkey. A separate Indian-market Duster, badged as a Renault and largely unrelated to the Duster we have in Europe, will be revealed later this month. 

Renault is shifting its focus to international expansion following a lengthy period of substantial investment and new product launches in Europe, as part of a plan to capitalise on its significant global footprint and target growth outside of the increasingly competitive European market.

Product boss Bruno Vanel explained to Autocar: "We're going to have [an updated] Megane [later this year] and we're going to have some other products later on, but you also have to see it globally.

"We've had a very busy time in Europe for products, and a bit later we presented products for international markets and international reach, so now we are putting a little bit more emphasis on the markets outside Europe.

"But it doesn't mean that we are going to slow down. We are very busy in developing the next mid-term plan with a wave of products, and you can be sure it will be crowded." 

CEO Fabrice Cambolive said the strategy is a continuation, rather than a revolution, of Renault's ideals: "Since the beginning of Renault, it has always aimed for a big, growing international presence. We began at the beginning of 1900, opening plants in countries like Russia, we went to America... We are the first French brand with presence in more than 80 countries."

Having already launched crucial new models in emerging markets such as Latin America, Morocco and Turkey, Renault is launching the Filante as part of an ambitious strategy to become a major premium car player in Korea, where it's currently the third biggest brand on the market, behind local giants Hyundai and Kia, which have a combined 90% share. 

Of the 1.25 million cars sold there last year, around 60% were from the D-, E- and F-segments – a stark contrast to Europe, where the most popular cars are from the mid-sized C-segment and the firm's best-selling model is also its smallest (the Clio). 

The Filante has been designed to tap into the local demand for big, luxurious SUVs. Measuring just under 5.0m long and 1.9m wide, it's larger than any of Renault's European models and close in terms of stature to the Genesis GV80, which will be among its closest rivals in its home market - and cars like the Lexus RX and BMW X5, which it will take on when it goes to the Middle East shortly afterwards. 

Cambolive said expanding into the premium segment is in line with Renault's plan to "upgrade" its global product mix: "We want to go into better, more valuable segments. What we want to do on the international market is what we achieved in Europe: increase significantly our revenue per unit."

Beneath its highly bespoke bodywork, with a design that's far removed from any of Renault's European models, the Filante is essentially an upsized version of the Grand Koleos that Renault already builds and sells in Korea, in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Geely. 

It therefore shares that car's Geely-derived CMA platform – as also used by the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2 – and petrol-electric full-hybrid powertrain. 

Although the Filante's hybrid powertrain is badged 'E-Tech', in line with Renault's electrified European models, it's a Geely-engineered system that features in various states of tune across the Chinese manufacturer's portfolio - comprising a 1.5-litre petrol engine working with an integrated starter-generator, an electric motor and a small (1.6kWh) battery. 

It has been uprated slightly to give a combined 247bhp and 417lb ft of torque and tweaked for added refinement in line with the new model's more overt premium focus. 

Despite it being unrelated to any full-blooded Renault model, Cambolive is confident that the Filante can uphold the brand's values and challenge the market stalwarts on the basis of its competitive performance and refinement attributes.

"What is the recipe of our strategy on international markets? The first one for me, it's important to remember, is our capacity to put the Renault DNA on each car, based on the voiture à vivre [car for living] philosophy," he said. 

That emphasis on Renault's distinct attributes is reflected in the Filante's bold design, which is a stark departure from the Geely Xingyue L to which it's most closely related underneath. 

While notionally an SUV in shape and stature, the Filante has been designed with influence from saloon cars in a bid to stand out from its more upright rivals - with a sleek, rakish roofline and taut, aerodynamically optimised surfacing that is a "nod to a name associated with speed and motion". 

Design boss Laurens van den Acker explained to Autocar that while Renault has historically been unsuccessful in Europe's premium car market (the Safrane, Vel Satis and Avantime having failed to make a dent in the market shares of BMW and Mercedes), there is an opportunity in that sphere in Korea.

"It has always been tough in sedans for us in Europe, to be honest, because there's so much competition from the Germans and the English. In fact, the biggest markets for premium cars are Germany and the UK, and those are very German.

"We have nothing to lose there, so we can actually go all-out. What you see here in the design is quite exotic, but we are a very small brand in Korea, so we might as well give it a go."

To that end, the Filante, as well as being a different shape to any of Renault's European SUVs, has its own bespoke front end signature and distinctive "sculpted" rear end.

It's a departure from the design language that defines Renault's models elsewhere and one that has been informed by specific tastes in the Korean market - and van den Acker said it won't have much of an influence elsewhere: "The Korean market is always looking for something new, something different, so this car is very complementary to the rest of the line-up."

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

