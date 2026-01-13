Renault is returning to the fully fledged premium car market with a big, plush new SUV to rival the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7 in key markets outside Europe.

Named the Filante (after Renault's record-breaking, single-seat EV concept), it will serve as the flagship for an expanded line-up of global models aimed at bolstering the French brand's footprint.

As part of its 'International Game Plan', Renault is investing €3bn (£2.2bn) in expanding its line-up in key segments outside Europe, with recent additions including the Kardian supermini and Boreal crossover in Latin America, the Grand Koleos SUV in South Korea and a version of the Dacia Duster for Turkey. A separate Indian-market Duster, badged as a Renault and largely unrelated to the Duster we have in Europe, will be revealed later this month.

Renault is shifting its focus to international expansion following a lengthy period of substantial investment and new product launches in Europe, as part of a plan to capitalise on its significant global footprint and target growth outside of the increasingly competitive European market.

Product boss Bruno Vanel explained to Autocar: "We're going to have [an updated] Megane [later this year] and we're going to have some other products later on, but you also have to see it globally.

"We've had a very busy time in Europe for products, and a bit later we presented products for international markets and international reach, so now we are putting a little bit more emphasis on the markets outside Europe.

"But it doesn't mean that we are going to slow down. We are very busy in developing the next mid-term plan with a wave of products, and you can be sure it will be crowded."

CEO Fabrice Cambolive said the strategy is a continuation, rather than a revolution, of Renault's ideals: "Since the beginning of Renault, it has always aimed for a big, growing international presence. We began at the beginning of 1900, opening plants in countries like Russia, we went to America... We are the first French brand with presence in more than 80 countries."

Having already launched crucial new models in emerging markets such as Latin America, Morocco and Turkey, Renault is launching the Filante as part of an ambitious strategy to become a major premium car player in Korea, where it's currently the third biggest brand on the market, behind local giants Hyundai and Kia, which have a combined 90% share.

Of the 1.25 million cars sold there last year, around 60% were from the D-, E- and F-segments – a stark contrast to Europe, where the most popular cars are from the mid-sized C-segment and the firm's best-selling model is also its smallest (the Clio).