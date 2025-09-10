BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault boss: Europe needs to focus on cutting EV prices
UP NEXT
Skoda seven-seat EV due in 2026 as brand's new flagship

New Renault boss: Europe needs to focus on cutting EV prices

François Provost outlines his vision for the Renault Group in his first media appearance

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
10 September 2025

New Renault Group boss François Provost has said legislators should focus on how to reduce the cost of electric vehicles, rather than forcing manufacturers to sell them in ever-greater numbers.

The Frenchman was recently named CEO of the French car giant, succeeding Luca de Meo, who was instrumental in implementing a recovery plan that involved reviving the Renault 5 and 4 as small EVs.

Provost sat down with a select group of journalists, including Autocar, at the Munich motor show to outline his vision for the firm and answer questions on a range of topics – including the EU’s planned 2035 ban on the sale of non-zero-emission cars. 

While the professional, slightly conservative Provost might seem a sharp contrast with the sharp-suited predecessor de Meo, they are similar in how they answer questions: Provost speaks with a brisk directness and a pleasant candour not so different from de Meo. 

He launched immediately into the most important of declarations: “I’m a continuity man,” he said. “Our central task is to promote the Renaulution plan [introduced by de Meo in 2021], to build a strong line-up in Europe and then to renew it. Of course, we must be ready to react if internal factors change – but we have the Ampere and Horse divisions [spin-off firms that focus on EV and ICE development respectively] to help with that.”

When it comes to dealing with the Chinese model offensive in European markets, Provost pointed to Renault’s attempts to speed up its model development to less than two years and added: ”We are also capable of very strong and emotional designs and we have proved it. 

“We are better at this than our competitors – especially the Chinese. We are also busy improving our customer engagement: we respect our dealers and we aim to bring our own special values to the customer experience.”

When asked about the EU CO2 targets, Provost gave a thoughtful response. “We should not focus on 2035,” he said, “even if it makes a nice hook for your headlines. 

“The fact is that EV prices now are far too high for people – right now – and because of that, we are producing more carbon than we need to. We must make it clear that the industrial logic in Europe is wrong. What is needed is less regulation, which would allow car prices to be more affordable. Technology neutrality that pushes EVs forward should be the way.” 

Asked what he was doing to push that message, Provost said: “First, I will focus on what I can control, so I’ll keep working on costs. Then I will go to the European authorities with my colleagues [other industry leaders] to enhance their sense of urgency. They should know that the job of stimulating the EV market cannot fall on car manufacturers alone: as well as the wrong European logic, we have issues with charging infrastructure and the price of electricity across Europe.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
7
BMW 1 Series
Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews

Back to top

Like de Meo, Provost makes it clear he believes generally in pursuing value over volume with car sales – which instantly opens him to questions about how Renault will cope with new-car discounting, rising across Europe. “We will follow the market,” he said, "but without doing anything crazy. Again, this is why I continue to push on reducing costs…”

Provost also said the firm’s Alpine-branded Formula 1 team, which will switch from using Renault-built to Mercedes powertrains next year, was safe despite its recent struggles.

“We will stay in F1,” he said. “We have good contracts and good sponsors, and I believe we have passed a tipping point. That’s not to say we are about to start winning, but I believe we now have stable management and a good power unit from Mercedes. I think we now have a chance to do better.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

used BMW 8 Series cars for sale

 BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£40,990
16,888miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£32,349
58,036miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 SERIES 4.4 M850i V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£42,990
31,510miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 SERIES 3.0 840i M Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£41,999
12,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£38,995
13,054miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 Series 4.4 M850i V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£35,699
62,647miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 SERIES 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£39,995
34,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£33,499
23,991miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 SERIES 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£31,495
53,083miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 120 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
7
BMW 1 Series
Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews