New Renault 5 to make UK debut at Goodwood this week

The new Renault 5 electric hatchback will be its UK debut at Goodwood's Festival of Speed this week, as it gears up for a market launch in 2024.
Priced from around £18,500, the EV concept will be on display all weekend (24 - 27 June) on the French firm's stand.
It was first shown at the Munich motor show last year.
The revived nameplate will be part of a major new plan to revive the car maker's fortunes and will sit on the Renault Group's new CMF-BEV platform for small electric cars.
Company boss Luca de Meo said the use of the new platform and revamped battery tech will enable the firm to sell the 5 for about 33% less than a current Zoe - which costs £27,505 at entry level.
The firm has also confirmed the new 5 will use new powertrain technology and nickel, manganese and cobalt-based (NCM) batteries that, it says, will dramatically reduce the cost per kWh to around £58 by 2030. Renault added that the 5 will have a range of around 400km (248 miles).
The Renault 5 Prototype takes styling and design cues from the Clio’s predecessor that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996. It's set to be one of 14 new models – including seven fully electric vehicles – that the French brand will launch by 2025. It was shown at Munich alongside the new Mégane E-Tech, which uses the larger CMF-EV platform.
It will also be joined by a new version of the Renault 4 supermini, called the 4ever.
The French firm originally revealed the new 5 concept during the unveiling of the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan devised by new boss Luca de Meo last year. The 5 Prototype city car will be a key part of Renault’s push for 30% of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025.
De Meo, who during his time at Fiat was key in reviving the Fiat 500, said: “I know from experience that reinventing a cult products lights a fire under the whole brand. This is a cult vehicle at a price many can afford. And this is only the beginning for the whole Renault brand.”
Although I quite like this Renault 5, does it mean the car industry has run out of ideas for new car design??
So in the next 3 year they are going to knock over £9,000 off the price of thier small EV? I just do not believe them, but just in case, DO NOT buy a Zoe, if they are correct it will be worthless very soon
There is no way that this car will cost £18,500 - or anywhere near it, even adjusting for inflation by 2024.
Looking at current prices, where you have non-EV entry level superminins selling for £20,000 and entry-level EV superminis selling for almost £30,000, why on Earth would Renault sell a desirable retro-styled EV with a half decent range for a comparable amount of £18,500?!
The item may say it 'suggests' a price of £18,500 within the text, but the headline confirms it! Has the author of this item seen what has been happening with ridiculous car price hikes in recent times? Or maybe their knowledge of new cars isn't as extensive as what it is regarding the history of the old Renault 5.