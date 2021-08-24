New Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate arrives at £123,900

Land Rover has introduced a new ‘Ultimate edition’ of its fastest and most powerful model on sale: the Range Rover Sport SVR.

The new arrival features a raft of personalisation options developed by the firm's Special Vehicle Operations division as a means of distancing it from the standard car.

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate features a number of new styling details, including new lettering on the bonnet and boot, new carbonfibre bonnet vents, 22in alloy wheels and brake brake calipers.

Buyers can choose from a range of exclusive colour combinations developed by the SV Bespoke team, including three new paint colours that feature solid glass flakes mixed in. All models gain a black contrasting roof, mirror caps, front grille and other details.

There will also be a range of further personalisation options available. The new special edition retains the Range Rover Sport SVR’s 542bhp, 516lb ft 5.0-litre supercharged V8, so can crack the 0-62mph sprint in just 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 176mph.

Pricing starts from £123,900, compared to £95,725 for the standard SVR. Land Rover has not announced a production cap for the special edition, and it is available to configure now on the brand's website.

This is expected to be among the final additions to the current Range Rover line-up before the arrival of the new-generation car in the coming months.

Just last week, new spy shots gave us our first look at the successor to today's top-rung Range Rover Sport SVR. Large brakes, a quad-exit exhaust and a prominent rear spoiler continue to mark it out from the standard car, but a subtle styling overhaul will obviously mark out the newer car.

Today's JLR-developed 5.0-litre V8 is expected to bow out to make way for a BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbo unit, which paves the way for the top-rung Range Rover to match the 616bhp and 552lb ft outputs of the X5 M Competition, which uses this engine.

