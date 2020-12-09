Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition marks 60 years of the E-Type

Jaguar will mark the 60th anniversary of the E-Type sports car in 2021 and kicking off the celebration is a special version of today’s equivalent: the F-Type.

It's called the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition and just 60 examples will be offered for sale globally (excluding China). Each will be hand-finished by Jaguar Land Rover’s SV Bespoke “personalisation experts”, with both coupé and convertible bodystyles offered.

It’s based on the F-Type R, which features all-wheel drive and a 567bhp 5.0-litre supercharged V8. The standout external change is the use of solid Sherwood Green paintwork – a hue employed by Jaguar for the original E-Type’s colour palette that hasn’t been offered since the 1960s.

Further exterior tweaks include “heritage-inspired” gloss black and chrome trim accents, diamond-turned and forged 20in gloss black alloy wheels and black brake calipers.

A number of revisions to the cabin also feature, including a new leather upholstery option consisting of two-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather. The headrests have embossed E-Type 60th logos. There’s also an aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-Type’s rear -view mirror casing, commemorative badging, a commissioning plaque and special carpet mats.

Changes don’t extend beyond visual ones, so it’s mechanically identical to the standard F-Type R updated in 2019. Its 0-62mph is claimed to take 3.5sec, with a governed maximum top speed of 186mph.

Each model will be built in Jaguar Land Rover’s Castle Bromwich plant and then finished by XV Bespoke at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. It’s priced from £122,500 - a substantial rise over the £97,315 base price of the F-Type R coupé.

In addition, Jaguar’s Classic operation will build six matched pairs of restored 3.8-litre E-Types. They’re based on the original prototype cars - with nameplates 77RW and 9600HP - including the one driven from Coventry to Geneva to launch the car at the Swiss city’s motor show in 1961.

