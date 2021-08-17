BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Range Rover Sport SVR prototype spied testing
New Range Rover Sport SVR prototype spied testing

Heavily disguised new-generation SUV is photographed ahead of its anticipated debut next year
Joe Holding
17 August 2021

The third-generation Range Rover Sport has been spotted in a heavy camouflage wrap, with the car expected to make its global debut in the latter stages of 2022.

Seen here in SVR trim for the first time, its large brakes and quad-tailpipe exhaust are giveaway signs that it's the hottest version of the forthcoming SUV.

Few other details are immediately obvious, with the Range Rover Sport’s shape undergoing a subtle evolution from that of the current model. The design of the grille and headlights have been obscured, while the tail-lights have been concealed beneath what appear to be temporary panels.

Meanwhile, the door handles have sunk into the doors themselves.

Like the new Range Rover, which is due to be unveiled later this year after several test mule sightings over the last 12 months, the next Range Rover Sport will be based on Jaguar Land Rover's new MLA platform.

The underpinnings support 48V mild-hybrid technology as well as fully fledged plug-in hybrid powertrains, and images of Range Rover prototypes suggest that it also allows rear-wheel steering.

However, it’s not yet clear which versions of the Range Rover and the subsequent Range Rover Sport will utilise this feature.

Power is expected to come from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 sourced from BMW. In the latest BMW X5 M Competition, this develops 616bhp and 552lb ft of torque, so an improvement on the outgoing Range Rover Sport SVR’s 567bhp is extremely likely.

We’re yet to see inside the new Range Rover SVR, but it isn’t hard to imagine the type of changes JLR will introduce to live up to the car’s sportier billing. The firm is also expected to use its latest and much improved Pivi Pro infotainment system.

With the last Range Rover Sport SVR initially costing from £95,725, the next-generation model could easily entertain a six-figure starting price.

