New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate launched

Pair of special editions have been revealed, priced from £147,441
31 March 2021

Long-wheelbase and Dynamic editions of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate have been revealed, priced at £183,706 and £147,441 respectively.

Each car will be hand-finished by Land Rover’s SV Bespoke division at its Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in Warwickshire.

Two powertrains are available: a supercharged V8 petrol producing 557bhp and the plug-in hybrid P400e. The latter is capable of up to 25 miles of electric-only running, with official CO2 emissions of 75g/km.

The Dynamic model is pitched as the most driver-focused, with suspension and steering tuned for extra agility on the road. Land Rover’s Dynamic Response system helps control body roll, and the ride height is lowered by 8mm for better performance and a more purposeful stance on the move. Dynamic editions are only available in standard-wheelbase form.

Riding on forged, 22in alloy wheels with a five-split-spoke design, the SVAutobiography Ultimate’s exterior is finished with Orchard Green paint. There’s a Narvick Black contrast roof with matching door mirrors, and copper detailing around the Range Rover and SV badges.

The side vent, bonnet finisher, grille and front bumper accents are all finished in Graphite Atlas.

Inside, the interior features Vintage Tan leather and copper weave, carbonfibre finishes. Buyers can also choose leather upholstery from Italian specialists Poltrona Frau.

The centre console features a timepiece created by watchmaker Zenith, and a plaque under the knurled rotary shifter commemorates the car’s SV Bespoke origins.

Long-wheelbase models feature power-closing rear doors. In the back, airline-style reclining seats are finished in semi-aniline leather, with heating, cooling and massage functions all provided. Leg room totals 1.2 metres, according to Land Rover, with calf and footrests also provided to maximise passenger comfort.

Meanwhile, fold-out tables can be used to create a moving workspace, and there’s a fridge compartment to store drinks.

“Range Rover has defined the luxury SUV segment for more than half a century, with our SVAutobiography models offering customers a world-class travel experience - whether driving, or being driven,” said Mark Turner, commercial director at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. “These new Ultimate editions elevate that refinement and sophistication even further.”

Range Rover SVAutobiography

Range Rover SVAutobiography

We drive - and fittingly, are driven in - JLR's latest Special Vehicle Operations creation: the ultra-luxurious Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover vehicle personalisation director Clare Hansen added: “Our SV Bespoke commissioning experts have taken the classic combination of a green and black exterior and given it a thoroughly modern twist, using a contemporary satin paint finish and copper detailing. This elegant combination is strengthened further with the recommended Vintage Tan interior themes available.”

Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025

Behind the scenes at Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations

How Autocar personalised a fantasy Range Rover SV Coupé

