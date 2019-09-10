New 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo touches down in Frankfurt

The flagship Turbo model of Porsche's revised Macan range has made its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show.

Sitting above the mid-range Macan S, the Turbo commands a price premium of nearly £20,000 at £68,530, and is available to order now. For that you get significantly more power: 434bhp, to be precise, which is nearly ten percent more than the pre-facelift Macan Turbo.

The power boost comes courtesy of a new 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, replacing the old 3.6-litre unit. It’s the same engine found in the latest Cayenne and Panamera, with developments such as turbochargers mounted inside the ‘V’ of the cylinders and an integrated exhaust manifold. Both permit sharper turbo and throttle response, according to Porsche, along with improved efficiency.

Torque is rated at 405lb ft, put through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch ‘box and all-wheel drive. Porsche quotes a 0-62mph time of 4.3sec - three tenths faster than the old Turbo - and a top speed of 167mph. Fuel economy is quoted at between 23.5 and 24.8mpg under the WLTP testing regime.

The 2019 Macan Turbo isn’t just about more straight-line pace, however. The standard kit tally includes special ‘Porsche Surface Coated Brakes’, which use a tungsten carbide disc coating to reduce wear and brake dust, and improve response. These are also now optional on lesser Macans.

Optional kit on the Turbo includes height adjustable air suspension with revised pistons and shock absorber hydraulics, Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system and ceramic brakes.

20in wheels and LED headlights are standard, alongside normally optional Sport Design bodywork details and a fixed double-wing rear spoiler. A sports exhaust system is also thrown in, while additional interior kit over standard Macans includes a surround sound system, 18-way electric memory sports seat and Alcantara roof lining.