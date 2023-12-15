BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Porsche Macan to go off sale in Europe in spring 2024
UP NEXT
Electric Alfa Romeo keeps saloon shape despite SUV popularity

Report: Porsche Macan to go off sale in Europe in spring 2024

New EU cybersecurity regulations cut short the life of the strong-selling combustion-engined SUV
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
15 December 2023

The combustion-engined Porsche Macan will go off sale in Europe in April next year, as it won't meet requirements for new cybersecurity regulations being introduced.

The popular SUV, on sale since 2014, was developed when the specifics of the regulation hadn't yet been finalised and now falls foul of what has been signed off for introduction on 1 July 2024. 

Automotive News Europe (ANE) reports that it will consequently be taken off sale in the coming months, to be replaced by the new electric Macan, which is technically unrelated and compliant with the new rules.

Related articles

Porsche has yet to officially comment on whether UK sales are affected, given the ruling applies to European Union markets

The regulation, called UNECE WP.29, stipulates that all new cars in the EU must have a cybersecurity certificate and be fitted with electronics to protect them from hackers.

Each car must prove that it's protected against 70 vulnerabilities, including cyber attacks during development, production and post-production.

Manufacturers will face a fine of up to €30,000 (£25,732) per vehicle if they don't comply with the regulation.

Autocar has heard from a prospective Macan buyer who said they were told by a Porsche dealership that the allocation for ICE Macans will stop as of April, three months before the regulation comes into force. Autocar has approached Porsche for confirmation of this.

The Macan has been a hugely important car for Porsche in Europe, with 20,117 examples sold so far in 2023, according to Jato Dynamics. This compares with 8205 for the Range Rover Velar and 10,076 for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio - two of its closest rivals.

Produced at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, the Macan is currently offered in four guises: Macan, Macan T, Macan S, and Macan GTS, with the former two powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the latter two a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6.

Production of the Macan for markets outside the European Union is unaffected, according to Porsche. Accordingly, the combustion Macan will continue to be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant in Germany until the end of 2025.

ANE also reports that the UNECE WP.29 regulation is the reason why Volkswagen will take the e-Up off sale next year, because it would be too expensive to integrate a new electronic architecture to allow the 12-year-old city car to remain compliant.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the Audi Q5, which was developed alongside the Porsche Macan and also uses the MLB platform, is affected by the UNECE’s cybersecurity regulation.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Macan 2019

Porsche Macan

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan 2019
Read our full road test review
Read more

Audi says it has established a cybersecurity management system and a software update management system for its models, under the UNECE regulation.

It remains to be seen if any other models will be taken off sale ahead of the new rules coming into force. 

used Porsche Macan cars for sale

Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£54,990
34,035miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£42,995
57,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.6T V6 Turbo Performance PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£35,911
87,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£45,990
38,839miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0 V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£39,995
9,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,995
61,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£38,390
50,523miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£27,995
58,640miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£62,900
11,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 921 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
405line 15 December 2023

What they should be concerning themselves with, is introducing a weight limit to E.U consumer vehicles. Because what we increasingly have are vehicles with the 66% the mass of a HGV, with the acceleration of a sports car, which is going to end badly. 

Dozza 15 December 2023

Interfering load of codswallop, glad we left that shxtshow. 

xxxx 15 December 2023

What a load of Blx, I don't want the internet on my car anyway.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives