New Porsche 911 GT3 RS to be revealed on tomorrow

Hardcore version of Porsche 911 GT3 to get a raft of chassis and aero upgrades but keep same engine
16 August 2022

The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be officially unveiled tomorrow and has been spotted testing on track ahead of its debut. 

Porsche has already confirmed that it will get a raft of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades over the standard Porsche 911 GT3.

Expected to get the same (or slightly uprated) powerplant as the standard 911 GT3, it was photographed undisguised following the release of official pictures earlier this month. 

The hardcore version of the already-punchy 911 GT3 has been developed with track days in mind and “is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors”, Porsche GT boss Andreus Preuninger said.

Compared with the standard 996-generation 911 GT3, the pictures reveal a raft of RS upgrades, including wider wheel arches, higher-placed and larger air intakes on the bonnet and, most notably, a huge rear wing.

Preuninger said the decision to not heavily upgrade the engine was made as it “has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events”, thanks to its “spontaneously responsive, high-revving” nature.

“That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS,” he added, pointing to the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT race cars as inspirations.

The engine is expected to be paired to a PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, as in the 911 GT3, and, in classic 911 fashion, send power to the rear wheels alone.

A raft of weight-saving measures are expected to be made across the board, with a lighter chassis, carbon fibre bodywork and a stripped-out interior expected.

A price point north of £150,000 is expected, with the standard 911 GT3 starting at £127,820. The previous 911 GT3 RS, released in 2018, was priced from around £141,000 before sales ended. 

The new 911 GT3 RS will sit at the top of the 911 tree as the most powerful model available to buy, although it won’t be the most expensive. The revealed £214,200 Porsche 911 Sport Classic takes that crown. 

Ravon 27 July 2022

My guess, and purely a guess would be that it gives Porsche Dealer Principals another chance to make some  untraceable tax free cash spreading these cars out to their chosen friends to be sold on for vastly more money than list price in a matter of days after initial delivery . 

Peter Cavellini 16 August 2022
Ravon wrote:

My guess, and purely a guess would be that it gives Porsche Dealer Principals another chance to make some  untraceable tax free cash spreading these cars out to their chosen friends to be sold on for vastly more money than list price in a matter of days after initial delivery . 

And just about any other Car of this ilk you could apply this to, must be great to sell a Car that has heritage that sells it, the people who sell these cars know their customers, they essentially don't need new ones as such, so when a model is face lifted, they have the customers with the old car who will buy it or swap there old Car, Cars like these aren't Family hacks, there the weekend blast along your favourite Roads Car.

Peter Cavellini 26 July 2022

Maybe Porsche are just saying that, we don't have to do much to a Car this good?, it's not expensive in the sector it's sold in, and, really, it's not the Car that makes you a winner is it?

Just Saying 26 July 2022
Roll on 18th August.
More to say then, and probably more from Boris too!

