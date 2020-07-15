New 2022 Nissan Ariya: flagship EV priced from £41,845

The new Nissan Ariya electric SUV features bold styling, a range of up to 310 miles and a 389bhp performance variant – and Nissan claims it will “mark a new era for electric vehicles” by combining high levels of tech with “exciting” handling.

Pre-orders for the Volkswagen ID 4 rival are now open, ahead of first deliveries beginning in summer, with prices starting from £41,845 for the entry-level Advance car, with front-wheel drive and a 63kWh battery.

That car is capable of a claimed 223 miles on the WLTP cycle, while its 215bhp motor sends it from 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds.

The larger 87kWh battery is available from £51,090 with a more potent 240bhp 2WD powertrain – for a range of 310 miles – or £53,790 with the e-4orce four-wheel-drive powertrain, which can be had with either 302bhp or, in range-topping, £58,440 e-4orce Performance guise, 389bhp.

​The e-4orce Performance model can cover 0-62mph in a claimed 5.1sec and, like the other e-4orce models, has a top speed of 124mph (25mph more than the single-motor cars).

The production-ready Ariya retains the bold styling of the concept unveiled at last year’s Tokyo motor show and showcases Nissan’s new brand identity with “seamless, elegant and fresh” styling. It shares the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-EV electric architecture with the smaller Renault Mégane E-tech Electric, and Nissan operating chief Ashwani Gupta said it represents the start of “a new chapter for Nissan”.

He said the firm has “strived to amplify the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility,” adding: “It’s not just a great EV crossover, but also a great vehicle – a true force of wonder that will take us into the future.”