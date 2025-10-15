BACK TO ALL NEWS
New MG S6 EV revealed in Euro NCAP crash test

Bigger sibling to S5 EV surfaces as it receives five-star rating from Euro NCAP

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 October 2025

The first pictures of the new MG S6 EV have surfaced ahead of the car’s official unveiling after it was included in the most recent group of Euro NCAP crash tests.

It bears a strong visual similarity to the smaller S5 EV, with low-set headlights and narrow triangular daytime-running lights up front, and a light bar spanning the width of its rear end.

Inside, it appears to get a similar digital instrument panel and steering wheel to the S5, though little else can be seen in the images published by Euro NCAP.

The safety body lists the car’s kerb weight as 1908kg and confirms it is two-wheel drive. It most likely has a single rear-mounted motor, in line with the S5. It is possible that it may use the same motor as the S5, which puts out 228bhp and 258lb ft – sufficient for 0-62mph in 6.3sec, though this would likely be slower in the S6 because of its extra weight.

Interior space, a strength of the S5, is likely to be further improved in the longer S6.

It remains to be seen whether the S6 will also receive a larger battery than the S5, whose 62.1kWh pack yields a range of 288 miles. Many of the S6’s rivals, including the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya, offer more than 300 miles.

It will be priced between the S5 and the new MG IM6, which start from £28,745 and £47,995 respectively, the IM6 being positioned as a premium model to rival the likes of the Tesla Model Y.

As for the S6’s crash test result, it was awarded a full five-star rating by Euro NCAP, with a 92% score for adult occupant protection and 85% for child occupants.

Toyota C-HR+
Toyota C-HR+
Toyota C-HR+
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Kia EV5
Kia EV5
Kia EV5
Subaru Uncharted
Subaru Uncharted
Subaru Uncharted
Honda Jazz
Used Honda Jazz 2015-2020 review
7
Used Honda Jazz 2015-2020 review

View all car reviews

Peter Cavellini 15 October 2025

So £36K is the sweet spot, not going to be on many car shopping lists, and let's have something than isnt just joining the Herd.

