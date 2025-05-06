BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes-Benz CLA unable to use 400V DC chargers
UP NEXT
Kia Picanto vs Jersey: why it's the perfect car for 40mph fun

New Mercedes-Benz CLA unable to use 400V DC chargers

The omission of a 400-volt DC converter is thought to be a cost-saving measure by the German brand

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
6 May 2025

The incoming electric Mercedes-Benz CLA, the German brand's game-changing EV that promises a 492-mile range, is unable to use any 400V DC charger - a common standard across the UK and Europe.

This means the third-generation CLA, based on the German firm's new MMA electric car platform, is incompatible with many older 50kW units and most Tesla Superchargers currently in operation.

This is because it lacks a DC-to-DC voltage booster, meaning it can only fast-charge at stations that supply 800 volts - typically found on newer HPC (high-power charging) networks that can charge at speeds almost double that of 400V.

Related articles

The UK currently has 14,448 public charge points capable of 50kW charging or faster, according to Zap-Map. Although the data doesn't include the voltage of the chargers, Zap-Map does confirm that while 800V charging (up to 350kW) is available at some locations, it's not nearly as widespread as 400V charging (up to 250kW), given that it's a newer - and therefore much more expensive - technology.

The omission of a 400V DC converter is thought to be a cost-saving measure, the likely thinking being that the majority of customers will charge their CLA mostly at home via an AC connection –there, 400V AC flows into an onboard charger and is converted into 800V DC internally for battery use.

Mercedes confirms the charging limitation on its German website configurator with the message "charging at 400V charging stations is not possible".

Backing its decision, a spokesperson for the car maker told Autocar that "the share of 800V DC-fast-charging stations in the entire charging network is constantly increasing" adding that drivers will only be "directed to a compatible charging station" via the navigation system. "The update of available and compatible charging stations works almost in real time," it said.

Asked if there would be a paid option to fit a DC converter for the UK market, the spokesperson said: "We cannot comment on this now."

Rival car makers have taken a different approach. Hyundai and Kia equip their E-GMP-platform EVs, including the Ioniq 5 and EV6, with internal voltage boosters to allow 400V-800V conversion, enabling charging even from older DC stations.

Meanwhile, Porsche and Audi use a split-pack battery strategy with their PPE-platform EVs, such as the Macan Electric and A6 E-tron, dividing the battery into two 400V sections for charging (albeit at reduced speeds).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
10
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183
Renault 4
Renault 4
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews

Back to top

Mercedes has chosen not to implement either solution in the CLA EV sold in selected European markets. There is still a DC-DC converter onboard, but it's only used to supply 12V power to auxiliary systems such as seat heating and infotainment. 

While 400V chargers are being replaced by 800V chargers across Europe, many 400V chargers still remain, particularly in countries such as Norway, where the EV charging infrastructure was established much earlier than in other countries.

Reports suggest the new CLA EV to be sold in Norway will be fitted with the DC-to-DC booster, but it remains unclear if this will be included on models offered in other European countries.

Mercedes' Belgian and Dutch online configurators make no mention of the charging limitation.

Autocar has asked Mercedes for clarification on the specification of the CLA EV to be sold in the UK but has yet to receive a reply. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,792
5,585miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ-T Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,893
11,934miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI SEL DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,500
43,657miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2.1 GLA200d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,290
69,948miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£16,450
50,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 3.0 E350 CDI V6 BlueEfficiency Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,790
114,299miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£7,657
78,267miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-tec+ 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,735
91,299miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X6 3.0 40d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,480
92,191miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 6 May 2025

Shocking, how can you sell a BEV with the caveat "charging at 400V charging stations is not possible", your average motorist won't have a clue what that entails. Then there's the warth of owners who try to charge their new Merc in at a service station and get the aforementioned message.

Latest Reviews

Porsche Panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
10
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183
Renault 4
Renault 4
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews