New Mazda EZ-60 revealed as sleek Tesla Model Y rival

Second Mazda model from joint venture with China's Changan is an electric CX-5 alternative

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
10 April 2025

The Mazda EZ-60 has been revealed in China and could be sold in the UK as an electric counterpart to the existing CX-60.

As with the Mazda EZ-6, which is due in UK showrooms early next year as the Mazda 6e, it has been developed in collaboration with Chinese firm Changan. As such, the EZ-60 uses the same underpinnings as the Changan Deepal S07, a Tesla Model Y rival that is itself due to arrive in the UK later this year.

Mazda has yet to reveal technical specifications for the EZ-60, but the S07 packs an 80kWh battery and a 214bhp rear-mounted motor, delivering a range of 295 miles. It can charge at 93kW, giving a 30-80% recharge in 35 minutes.

For reference, the closely related EZ-6 gets a 254bhp motor and a battery pack of the same capacity, yielding 345 miles between charges.

The EZ-60 also draws on the new design language introduced with the saloon, with thin LED daytime-running lights mounted high on the fascia above smaller main-beam headlights. The lower portion of the grille is outlined with LED lighting.

It is notably more angular than the 6e, however, with a prominent chin spoiler on the front bumper and a pronounced shoulder line.

The interior is set to be revealed at the Shanghai motor show later this month but is likely to draw heavily on the 6e, with a large centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen and bucket-style seats up front.

Mazda has yet to officially confirm whether the EZ-60 will come to the UK, but it would give the brand a much-needed boost in its electric car sales, and in one of the most popular classes of car. It confirmed UK launch plans for the saloon earlier this year.

The Japanese brand previously said it would follow the 6e with a new electric SUV developed independently of Changan, using batteries designed in collaboration with Panasonic. The new model, due around the same time as the next iteration of the combustion-engined Mazda CX-5, will also be assembled in Japan.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
SuffolkProf 10 April 2025

Charging rate too slow.   What's going to be key for EV's going forwards is rate of charge.  Unless you only use it to drive from home, and never need a roadside charger to top up. Unknown actual efficiency, though 80kWhr battery and sub 300 mile range, means a claimed "test cycle" efficiency of 3.75miles/kwHr.   Which isn't brilliant when one factors in sensible reduction for real world.   

tman247 10 April 2025

Another expensive yet instantly forgettable EV. There's now barely anything to differentiate one EV from another - they're all just batteries and motors sharing cookie-cutter platforms with zero character. All are full of digital displays and ultimately annoying and distracting tech nobody asked for, and all this increases weight and price. Nobody will want an EV after 8 years when the warranty expires and the battery is knackered, which techically makes them disposable. How eco friendly is that!

Bob Cat Brian 10 April 2025
tman247 wrote:

Another expensive yet instantly forgettable EV. There's now barely anything to differentiate one EV from another - they're all just batteries and motors sharing cookie-cutter platforms with zero character. All are full of digital displays and ultimately annoying and distracting tech nobody asked for, and all this increases weight and price. Nobody will want an EV after 8 years when the warranty expires and the battery is knackered, which techically makes them disposable. How eco friendly is that!

You're regurgitating out of date nonsense. My EV (i3) is 8 years old and still showing 95% original battery capacity after 81k miles.

Disappointed with the look of this though, the wheelbase is too small for its overall size. 

Andrew1 10 April 2025

Go away, troll.

