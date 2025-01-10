The Mazda 6 will return to UK showrooms in early 2026 as a sleek, rear-wheel-drive electric fastback to rival the Tesla Model 3.

Named the 6e, it will offer two motors and two battery packs. The entry-level car packs 241bhp and a 68.8kWh battery, which yields 300 miles of range and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.8sec. The range-topper gets 254bhp and an 80kWh pack, giving it 345 miles and 0-62mph in 7.6sec.

Both variants can be charged at rates of up to 200kW, allowing a 10-80% top-up in 22 minutes for the smaller battery or 45 minutes for the larger one.

Unlike the MX-30 electric crossover, the 6e won’t be offered with a petrol range-extender powertrain.

The 6e ushers in the next evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language, with a low roofline, frameless doors and LED lights encircling the front grille.

The lights, described as ‘wings’ by Mazda, ‘flutter’ to indicate how full the battery is during a charging session.

It also features an active rear spoiler and rides on 19in alloy wheels.

Inside, it does away with physical buttons, relegating most functions to a centrally mounted 14.6in infotainment touchscreen – a departure from recent Mazda models such as the CX-60.

This approach reflects the 6e’s provenance: it was originally developed with Mazda’s Chinese joint-venture partner Changan, specifically to meet the tastes of buyers in China, where it’s sold as the EZ-6.

However, the steering, suspension, and braking have been “carefully calibrated” by Mazda Research Europe in Germany to match European and British drivers’ preferences.

There’s seating for five and cargo space is rated at 400 litres in total, split between 330 litres in the traditional boot and 70 litres under the bonnet.