New Mazda 2: prices and specs revealed for redesigned supermini

The Mazda 2 is being updated for 2020 to bring it into line with newer rivals, and it's available to order now with the first examples landing in dealers.
The entry level SE-L model will cost £15,795, and includes rear parking sensors, 15in alloy wheels and climate control. As well a more powerful engine, SE-L Nav models and above gain the Mazda Connect navigation system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and driver assistance features including brake assist and lane-keeping assist. SE-L Nav models start from £16,610.
For £17,310, Sport Nav models add 16in alloy wheels, a gloss black grille, rear privacy glass, chrome exhausts and keyless entry.
The top-rung GT Sport Nav models feature a reversing camera, leather seats, a head-up display, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Such models start from £18,110 for manual models, and £19,370 with an automatic gearbox.
The Japanese firm’s Ford Fiesta and Hyundai i20 rival will retain the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, but is now boosted by a belt-integrated starter/generator on all manual models. It will be offered in two stages of tune, with a 74bhp version on entry level SE-L models, and a 89bhp powertrain for SE-L Nav, Sport Nav and GT Sport Nav trims. The manual versions produce 94-95g/km of CO2, depending on trim level, with a WLTP-certified combined fuel economy of 53.4mpg.
Mazda cites a number of tweaks to improve the handling of its supermini, including a new urethane top mount in the rear dampers, revised power steering and the introduction of a G-Vectoring Control Plus system, which subtly uses the brakes to aid cornering stability and smoothen your chosen line.
The design changes include a revised grille with a new design closer to the Mazda 3, a wider wing, new bumper and revised LED headlights. Inside, the dashboard trim, air vents and other features have been tweaked, with new-shape seats designed to offer more comfort.
Join the debate
LP in Brighton
How mild is mild?
It would help when discussing hybrids to know how powerful the electric motor is and how much energy the battery stores. I appreciate this is a mild hybrid, but the missing data would at least give some indication of the level of battery assistance and likely benefit the system offers.
That said, the combination of a lowish powered engine tuned for efficiency with an electric motor to boost torque sounds promising alternative to a small turbocharged unit.
si73
A lowish powered efficient
jonboy4969
£20k for a mazda 2 - WOW -
£20k for a mazda 2 - WOW - now thats a lot, but nowhere near as much as the top Fiesta etc, small cars are just getting to be silly money, and its starting to become very noticeable to those that buy them.
Takeitslowly
jonboy4969 wrote:
Funny that...
catnip
This generation of 2 doesn't
This generation of 2 doesn't seem to be anywhere near as popular as the previous one. Maybe some, like me, miss the compactness of the previous one, and the extra choice of the more stylish 3-door version.
Add your comment