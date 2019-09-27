Mazda confirms Tokyo show debut for first electric car

Japanese manufacturer's first zero-emissions model is likely to be an SUV with up to 150 miles of range
Rachel Burgess
27 September 2019

Mazda has confirmed that its first electric car will be revealed at Tokyo motor show on 23 October.

The model, previewed by the e-TPV prototype, is expected to adopt an SUV bodystyle, which can more easily accommodate an underfloor battery pack.

It will use a similar set-up to the prototype, which has a 35.5kWh battery and a single electric motor delivering 138bhp and 195lb ft of torque to the the front wheels via a single-speed transmission.

The EV is likely to have a range between 120 and 150 miles, similar to the new Mini Electric but significantly less than more obvious rivals, such as the 279-mile Hyundai Kona Electric. It will be able to accept 6.6kW domestic charging and 50kW public rapid charging. 

Mazda will also introduce a modern version of its famed rotary engine in a range-extender variant of the EV. Two years ago, Mazda boss Mitsuo Hitomi confirmed that, rather than being used in its purest form, a rotary engine will be used as an EV range-extender. He said: “The rotary engine isn’t particularly efficient to use as a range-extender, but when we turn on a rotary, it's much, much quieter compared to other manufacturers’ range-extenders”.

The Japanese firm’s range hasn’t featured a rotary-engined road car since the RX-8 went out of production in 2012, but it did produce a rotary range-extender Mazda 2 prototype – which Autocar drove – back in 2013. It has remained interested in reintroducing the technology to production since. The Mazda RX-Vision Concept, which was shown at the Tokyo motor show in 2015, used such a powertrain.

Mazda has eschewed hybrid and electric models in recent years, instead choosing to focus on improving the efficiency of its petrol engines. This year, it introduced spark plug-controlled compression ignition to the latest Mazda 3, with the promise that it will “combine the economy and torque of a diesel engine with the performance and lower emissions of a petrol unit."

Our Verdict

Mazda 3

Mazda 3 2019 first drive review - hero front

The new 3 is a polished, premium product. Mazda's unique new engine is still unproven, but the first signs are promising

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
1

coolboy

27 September 2019

With a type 2 plug like that, they really are targeting Export Sales, since at home no one cares about it.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week