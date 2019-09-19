Mazda developing ‘RX-9’ sports car, new patent suggests

A chassis design patent filed last week by Mazda suggests the company is developing a successor to the rotary engine-powered RX-8 sports car.
As reported by Japan’s Motor Magazine, the ‘Vehicle Shock Absorption Structure’ appears to show a spaceframe-style structure unlike that currently featured on Mazda’s range of hatchbacks, saloons and SUVs.
The report also highlights the presence of a double-wishbone front suspension setup, used primarily by sports cars, with a prominent crossmember suggesting a front-mid engine layout.
The resulting engine bay is relatively small, leading the report to suggest Mazda could be developing a compact new rotary motor, in keeping with the tradition started by the company’s iconic RX-7 and carried into its RX-8 successor.
Lightness appears to be a priority as well, with carbonfibre-reinforced plastic and aluminium featuring prominently throughout.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Right then...
I do hope it happens because it looks quite nice, it doesn’t look like the others, has none of their design cues.
Peter Cavellini.
Cenuijmu
Peter Cavellini wrote:
It does look rather good, mind you so did the RX7 and 8.
