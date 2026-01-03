BACK TO ALL NEWS
Buttons are back: First look inside £22k Volkswagen ID Polo
Buttons are back: First look inside £22k Volkswagen ID Polo

VW's Renault 5 rival majors on physical controls, ditches the touch slider and has a Mk1 Golf's speedo

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
3 January 2026

Volkswagen has unveiled the interior of the new ID Polo ahead of the electric supermini's launch later this year, showcasing the increased provision of physical buttons for key functions.

The supermini is the firm's vital new offering in the sub-£22,000 electric car category. It is also the first model to encompass the brand's new design language under the leadership of Andreas Mindt, who has vowed to expand the use of switchgear as a result of customer feedback.

The ID Polo was previewed in 2023 by the ID 2all concept and the production model's interior closely resembles that car's, with what VW designers refer to as a "premium haptic" concept using touchscreens and physical controls.

The dashboard features a 10.25 in digital info display and a 13in landscape-mounted infotainment screen. The latter no longer has the controversial 'slider' controls for the volume and heating. Instead, below the screen is a row of physical controls for the heating, air conditioning and hazard warning lights. There is also a rotary dial that controls the infotainment volume and can be used to switch tracks or radio stations.

A new-shape steering wheel houses two clusters of physical buttons on each of its two spokes, with controls for driver assistance features such as cruise control on the left and infotainment and other display systems on the right. 

There has also been an effort to increase the perceived quality of materials in the cabin, with a fabric-covered dashboard panel, top-stitching in the door panels and on the seats, and interior and exterior colours inspired by "shades of the sea". All of the textiles on the seat and doors are made from a type of thermoplastic that can be obtained from recycled plastic bottles.

Customisable screens feature a retro mode modelled on a Golf Mk1, including an analogue-style driver info display and simulated spooling tape deck for the audio player. Meanwhile, the revamped infotainment system – which is designed to look cleaner and be easier to use – includes a new navigation platform that can operate on either VW's own system or Google Maps.

The ID Polo is roughly the same size as its combustion namesake, but the flat-floor EV design offers significantly greater interior room, especially with the motor and all the key mechanicals located at the front, under the bonnet. Volkswagen claims that the ID Polo offers the same level of interior space as a Golf, including a deep, 435-litre boot.

VW ID Polo review 2025 001

Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review

Cupra may have led development of this electric supermini, but Volkswagen insists that it's a proper Polo

Big Stu 3 January 2026

They 'preview' / 'tease' cars so much these days, it's like they're a film or something. Nothing new to know when the car actually gets here.

Autocar, is there anything you can do about the format of your website? It's quite dated now and the pictures particularly are very small. Can hardly see the interior you're writing about.

fellwalker 3 January 2026

Gosh. Central screen with controls like my Skoda.

But what is it with the ridiculous squared steering WHEEL. It was stupid back in the days of the Austin Allegro, and hasn't improved. 

Andrew1 3 January 2026
Boring. It gives more space to your knees and doesn't cut the view forward.
Thekrankis 3 January 2026
A huge improvement.

Now all VW need to do is to fit a mechanical handbrake…

xxxx 3 January 2026

Bring back the One foot long lever and a cable for applying the parking brake.... never gonna happen.  Even having a Separate handbrake button on a BEV's is pointless.

