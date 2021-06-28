BACK TO ALL NEWS
New LEVC range-extender camper van due with 60-mile EV range

Geely-owned company behind the London taxi previews electrically driven four-berth e-Camper
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
28 June 2021

Black-cab producer London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) will launch the new e-Camper later this year.

The range-extender, which will rival the likes of the electric-only Volkswagen ID Buzz due in 2022, will be priced from £62,250 and produced by Coventry-based LEVC in conjunction with British camper-van conversion specialist Wellhouse Leisure.

The e-Camper is based on LEVC’s VN5 electric van, which in turn is converted from the TX taxi. It maintains styling cues from the classic black-cab design and retains the TX’s hybrid powertrain, which features an electric motor and battery that are aided by a three-cylinder petrol engine. 

That enables an electric-only range of 60.9 miles from a 31kWh battery, with a total range of 304 miles with the aid of the engine.

For the e-Camper, the rear load bay of the VN5 has been converted into a flexible camper accommodation area, including an electric kitchenette, a folding table and a second-row bench seat that folds into a bed. As with the popular Volkswagen California, a pop-up roof creates a sleeping area for two.

The front sears can rotate 180deg when the van is parked to create a larger living area, while a large sliding door on the side gives easy access.

The e-Camper will be available with a range of racks for carrying items such as bikes and surfboards.

The e-Camper is available to order now, and first deliveries are due in December of this year. It's the latest entry in the burgeoning EV and hybrid camper-van market, including the next-generation California, the ID Buzz and the Vauxhall Vivaro.

