Vauxhall Vivaro Campervan revealed, EV version due in 2021

Fully approved Wellhouse Leisure conversion starts from £46,000, with fully electric Vivaro-e model under development
17 December 2020

Vauxhall has detailed a new, officially approved camper van conversion for its latest Vivaro

The Vivaro Elite Campervan is based on the range-topping version of the Vivaro van, and is converted by UK-based specialists Wellhouse Leisure. It's due on sale early next year priced from £46,000. 

Also confirmed to be under development and expected to be launched next year is an all-electric version, based on the recently launched Vivaro-e

The four-seat camper receives a full suite of upgrades including a pop-up roof system with optional upper roof bed, a 25-litre fridge, an on-board water tank and a 2.2kW auxiliary heating system. Both 12-volt and 240 volt power units are offered, too. 

A kitchenette with sink and two gas-powered hobs is also included, as is a bespoke interior lighting package. The rearmost seats make way for a fold-out bed, too. The leisure battery can be topped up via a 100W solar panel, while the driver and front passenger seats can swivel to face the rear. An optional fifth seat is also available. 

Like the standard Vivaro Elite, standard kit includes front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera, a head-up display, sat-nav and adaptive cruise control.  Wellhouse Leisure's conversion also maintains the Vivaro's three-year/100,000-mile warranty. 

