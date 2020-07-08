LEVC VN5: production version of taxi-based electric van revealed

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has revealed the final production version of its taxi-based VN5 van.

The new van, using the same range-extender electric vehicle technology as its TX London taxi, is available to order now for deliveries at the end of 2020 from the company's factory in Ansty, Warwickshire. Priced from £46,500, it will be eligible for the van-specific UK plug-in car grant of up to £8,000.

The VN5 can manage a WLTP-certified electric-only range of up to 58 miles from a 31kWh battery, and has a load area that can swallow two Euro pallets. Claimed carrying capacity is 830kg. The taxi’s bodywork has been adapted to allow a single side-loading door and 60/40 split rear doors for loading.

Combined with the three-cylinder petrol range-extender engine, the VN5's total range will be over 300 miles.

Three variants will be offered, with base Business coming with autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, a nine-inch touchscreen and 50kW DC rapid charging as standard - the latter meaning a full charge is possible in 30 minutes.

Moving up to City spec adds a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, curtain airbags and lane departure warning, while Ultima brings posher seats, a rear-view camera and 22kW AC fast charging. A number of options packs provide a host of active safety kit, plus features such as sat-nav and additional storage.

Behind the wheel of the LEVC TX taxi

LEVC claims the VN5’s aluminium monocoque and SMC construction makes it built to last “twice as long” as competitors, thanks to corrosion and dent resistance and high crash energy absorption. A five year, 150,000 mile warranty is standard, with a battery warranty of eight years and the option to extend both warranties further. Service intervals are a relatively long 25,000 miles, too.