New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica rivals Porsche 911 GT3

The most versatile and ambitious version of the mid-engined Lamborghini Huracán supercar to date has been officially revealed.

The rear-driven Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is a road-and-track special that could comfortably be labelled the ‘Goldilocks’ Huracán.

With styling lightly inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar, it will bridge the gap between the Huracán Evo and the hardcore Lamborghini Huracán STO when it arrives later this year, with an expected price comfortably in excess of £200,000.

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr, who this year returned from Audi for his second stint in Sant’Agata (replacing Maurizio Reggiani, who is now dedicated solely to the Squadra Corse motorsport division), described the Tecnica as "more or less a combination of both [existing] cars".

As such, the spread of its recalibrated driving modes is broad, with Strada offering the same languid cruising manners as the Evo while Corsa brings the Tecnica close to the aggression of the STO.

Midway Sport mode will be the new car’s ace-card, offering levels of controllable oversteer never before seen in any modern Lamborghini, according to Mohr.

Driver confidence is apparently the single most important element of the car’s character, with genuinely approachable on-the-limit handling being the priority.

The Tecnica promises to be Lamborghini’s most convincing answer yet to the Porsche 911 GT3, whose dynamic precision and adaptability in both road and track environments have for years made it the standout option in this corner of the market.

Like the STO, the Technica is solely rear-driven and powered by a 631bhp naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, whose efforts are delivered to the road through Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.