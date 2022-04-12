BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica rivals Porsche 911 GT3
UP NEXT
Honda NSX to get electric successor in £31bn EV push

New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica rivals Porsche 911 GT3

Hardcore but road-focused rear-driven supercar bridges gap between regular Evo and track-bred STO
News
3 mins read
12 April 2022

The most versatile and ambitious version of the mid-engined Lamborghini Huracán supercar to date has been officially revealed.

The rear-driven Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is a road-and-track special that could comfortably be labelled the ‘Goldilocks’ Huracán.

With styling lightly inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar, it will bridge the gap between the Huracán Evo and the hardcore Lamborghini Huracán STO when it arrives later this year, with an expected price comfortably in excess of £200,000.  

Related articles

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr, who this year returned from Audi for his second stint in Sant’Agata (replacing Maurizio Reggiani, who is now dedicated solely to the Squadra Corse motorsport division), described the Tecnica as "more or less a combination of both [existing] cars".

As such, the spread of its recalibrated driving modes is broad, with Strada offering the same languid cruising manners as the Evo while Corsa brings the Tecnica close to the aggression of the STO.

Midway Sport mode will be the new car’s ace-card, offering levels of controllable oversteer never before seen in any modern Lamborghini, according to Mohr.

Driver confidence is apparently the single most important element of the car’s character, with genuinely approachable on-the-limit handling being the priority.   

The Tecnica promises to be Lamborghini’s most convincing answer yet to the Porsche 911 GT3, whose dynamic precision and adaptability in both road and track environments have for years made it the standout option in this corner of the market.

Like the STO, the Technica is solely rear-driven and powered by a 631bhp naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, whose efforts are delivered to the road through Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD 2020 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The Performante’s engine in Lamborghini’s rear-drive chassis? Hold on tight

Read our review
Back to top

At the contact patch, semi-slick Bridgestone Sport tyres (305mm at the rear) are wrapped around a new design of 20in wheel.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, although the compound is different to that found on the STO, being more road-leaning.

Notably, the Tecnica also features a new exhaust system, which via hardware and software changes is said to give the engine an aural edge over the STO's in the mid and upper reaches of its 8500rpm scope.

The bonnet lid is also carbonfire, and while the Tecnica is as wide and tall as the Evo, it’s some 61mm longer, with the firm's design team lengthening the glasshouse in the style of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.  

As for chassis, the Tecnica uses the same rear-wheel steering as the STO and knits the agility- and stability-enhancing effects of that system with brake-based torque-vectoring and adaptive traction control (which, depending on the driving mode selected, allows generous yaw but only when the car believes the driver intents it), all through the electronic LDVI ‘brain’ that was first seen on the Evo launched in 2019. 

What the Technica lacks compared with the STO is the senior supercar’s wild aerodynamics package, weight-saving regime and clamshell bodywork. However, at 1379kg, the new car weighs 10kg less than the rear-driven Evo, and neither is it without some aerodynamic fangs.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new wing contributes to 35% more downforce the Evo RWD generates, yet the Tecnica also manages 20% less drag, and the high-exit hexagonal exhausts tips are flanked by fantastically large apertures that sit beneath the contoured tail-lights and help expel heat from the engine bay.

Above that bay sits an all-new carbonfibre cover. It lies flat, like that of the McLaren 570S, and is positioned so as to allow for the new rear window, which is positioned vertically to improve visibility.

As for outright performance, 0-62mph is dispatched in a claimed 3.2sec, 100mph goes by in 9.1sec and top speed is 203mph.      

Car Review
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Overall, the Tecnica contines Lamborghini’s recent direction of offering greater levels of driver involvement to go with the existing visual and performance-related clout that its cars offer.

In this respect, the new model will have no shortage of rivals, including the 911 GT3, McLaren Artura, Maserati MC20 and new Ferrari 296 GTB.   

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Huracan Lp 610-4 2dr Ldf
2017
£179,950
12,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2018
£204,950
12,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 640 2dr Auto Awd
2019
£205,000
2,863miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2018
£208,000
6,420miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2018
£209,950
7,345miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2018
£210,000
2,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2019
£220,000
6,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan Lp 640-4 Performante 2dr Ldf
2019
£224,950
4,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 640 2dr Auto Awd
2021
£229,000
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Phewitt21 12 April 2022

This is a product of Audi Financial Services, how many limited editions can we spin off a dying platform.   Surely it undermines the exclusivity of the STO,  plus if it's a road car bias surely 4wd brings that added safety mechanic I'm sure most owners would like.

I'm getting cynical in my old age, Ferrari is rolling out new hi tec cars yearly but the Lamborghini range with the exception of the soon to be updated Urus has been looking tired for a long time.

I love my cars but for me, don't see what this brings to the table

Peter Cavellini 12 April 2022

If I were in the market for a super car, this is what I'd chose, not to big, fast enough ( as if!) , ok, I've not got the cash, but anything bigger size wise isn't good on UK Roads imo.

M3NVM 12 April 2022

a niche within a niche.  is there a big gap between the evo and the sto to be filled (and apart from professional drivers and skilled journos will anybody really be able to tell the difference?)

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives