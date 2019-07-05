New Kia Xceed crossover: UK prices and specs announced

New SUV-esque Ceed variant is on sale now, priced from £20,795 – about the same as the larger Sportage
Julian Rendell
by Julian Rendell
5 July 2019

Kia has released UK pricing and spec details for its new Xceed crossover, revealed last month.

The model, which is the fourth in the latest Ceed range, is available to order now priced from £20,795 - around £2000 more than the equivalent Ceed five-door hatchback.

That gets you the 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol T-GDi in 2 trim, which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, LED headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen and a rear-view camera. 

Also available are 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engines, while 3 and First Edition increase the amount of standard kit significantly. The priciest model is the 1.4 T-GDi First Edition with an automatic gearbox. First deliveries of the Xceed are expected in December. 

The front-wheel-drive Xceed is said to marry hatchback-style driving dynamics with the practicality of a small SUV, wrapped up in a sportily styled body with a bespoke design. The similarly conceived Ford Focus Active is lined up as its closest competitor. 

The technical base for the Xceed is the five-door hatchback, and it shares that car’s 2650mm wheelbase. Kia says only the front doors are carried over and rest of the body is new, including the windscreen and sloping roofline. 

The new body is 85mm longer and 26mm wider than the hatchback's, thanks to extended front and rear overhangs that increase the length of the Xceed to 4395mm. Kia hopes these dimensions will put the Xceed in a different class from big-selling small SUVs such as the Nissan Juke and its larger sibling, the Qashqai.

Kia, of course, has to position the Xceed between its £15k Stonic small SUV and the £19k Sportage family SUV. “There is growing desire for cars that offer more emotion and dynamism than an SUV, yet these customers don’t want to lose the practicality offered by a larger car,” said Kia Motors Europe chief operating officer Emilio Herrera.

To give the Xceed a little more rough ground-covering ability and raise the driving position to improve visibility and in/out access for the driver, the ride height is pushed up by 42mm to create 174mm of ground clearance. This also raises the Xceed’s roofline to 1490mm – just a few millimetres lower than successful small SUVs such as the Fiat 500X and Audi Q2.

With the higher ride height and the dynamic handling target, Kia has re-engineered the suspension using some unique components and a bespoke set-up. Kia said the target was to deliver “a mature ride and engaging handling character in all conditions”.

The front axle features new hydraulic rebound stoppers, the front springs are softened by 7% and the rear springs by 4%. The steering is carried over from the hatchback, but it's retuned to give quicker initial response and a slightly lighter feel. 

Kia claims the retuned steering, together with the chassis changes, endow the high-riding Xceed with similar handling dynamics and roll control as the Ceed hatchback. Refinement, meanwhile, is said to have been improved by a new dynamic damper for the rear crossmember.

Kia says that the interior “carries over the cabin architecture of its Ceed stablemates” with an optional upgrade to a fully digital 12.3in instrument cluster – a first for Kia. Five engines will be on offer – three petrols and two diesels, all taken from the rest of the Ceed range.

The range starts with a three-cylinder turbo 119bhp 1.0 petrol and moves up to a four-cylinder turbo 138bhp 1.4. A 201bhp 1.6 from the Ceed GT is available in other markets but Autocar understands this isn’t destined for the UK for the time being. The diesels are both 1.6 capacity in outputs of either 114bhp or 134bhp.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic optional on all engines except the 1.0. Plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid versions will be launched in early 2020. 

thesecretdriver

26 June 2019

In fact two today with the Ford Puma.

typos1

26 June 2019

I m waiting for Hilton Holloway to write a piece saying how this is a "fresh take" on the SUV theme. Like the Puma, it isnt.

XXXX just went POP.

adrian888

26 June 2019

And oh how everyone sniggered at the Rover Streetwise..... i do quite like this, profile and glass house has Macan overtones. 

rare

26 June 2019

Much more handsome than the Puma that was announced today. I would genuinely buy a Kia on aesthetics alone, let alone the warranty. 

Once upon a time you only really bought one because it was cheap. How things change!

Highline2.0

26 June 2019
I'd take this over the new Puma all day. The only thing I'm not so sure of the is the grille design which looks like the beak in the mouth of a Sunfish rather than a tiger nose. Aside from that, a nice clean design. Definitely more desirable than the fussy looking Ford.

Ozmosis

26 June 2019
Since when did any SUV based on a hatch offer any real practicality benefit over said hatch?

Oh, a higher than normal entry to the "car"

That is all...

Higgik

26 June 2019

Definitely has overtones of the GLA or X2.

I think Kia are aiming to compete with the lower end BMW range, with a sporty fresh look.

 

FastRenaultFan

26 June 2019

Kia really are on a role these day I just wish there dash and interiors were more exciting. They are actually quiet nice to be in but have gotten dull. 

The Sportage for instance used to have a stylish dash now its got a dull dash the same with the Rio and Ceed. 

Come on Kia. You are doing great outside now thow abouy putting some of that flair to the inside of your cars too. 

xuteg

1 July 2019
FastRenaultFan wrote:

Kia really are on a role these day I just wish there dash and interiors were more exciting. They are actually quiet nice to be in but have gotten dull. 

The Sportage for instance used to have a stylish dash now its got a dull dash the same with the Rio and Ceed. 

Come on Kia. You are doing great outside now thow abouy putting some of that flair to the inside of your cars too. 

gentle FastRenaultFan, I always liked the cia, you are right that there is a novative touch. I hope there will be changes in the swine, strength KIA you miss a little.

Kind Regards, Pasticceria Pavia

The Apprentice

27 June 2019

I am not sure the Ford was Kia's inspiration to compete with, but like me no doubt they noticed the T-Rok appearing on the roads quite a bit now and thought we will have a bit of that action thank you very much. Looks funky, I like it.

