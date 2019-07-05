New Kia Xceed crossover: UK prices and specs announced

The technical base for the Xceed is the five-door hatchback, and it shares that car’s 2650mm wheelbase. Kia says only the front doors are carried over and rest of the body is new, including the windscreen and sloping roofline.
The new body is 85mm longer and 26mm wider than the hatchback's, thanks to extended front and rear overhangs that increase the length of the Xceed to 4395mm. Kia hopes these dimensions will put the Xceed in a different class from big-selling small SUVs such as the Nissan Juke and its larger sibling, the Qashqai.
Kia, of course, has to position the Xceed between its £15k Stonic small SUV and the £19k Sportage family SUV. “There is growing desire for cars that offer more emotion and dynamism than an SUV, yet these customers don’t want to lose the practicality offered by a larger car,” said Kia Motors Europe chief operating officer Emilio Herrera.
To give the Xceed a little more rough ground-covering ability and raise the driving position to improve visibility and in/out access for the driver, the ride height is pushed up by 42mm to create 174mm of ground clearance. This also raises the Xceed’s roofline to 1490mm – just a few millimetres lower than successful small SUVs such as the Fiat 500X and Audi Q2.
With the higher ride height and the dynamic handling target, Kia has re-engineered the suspension using some unique components and a bespoke set-up. Kia said the target was to deliver “a mature ride and engaging handling character in all conditions”.
The front axle features new hydraulic rebound stoppers, the front springs are softened by 7% and the rear springs by 4%. The steering is carried over from the hatchback, but it's retuned to give quicker initial response and a slightly lighter feel.
Kia claims the retuned steering, together with the chassis changes, endow the high-riding Xceed with similar handling dynamics and roll control as the Ceed hatchback. Refinement, meanwhile, is said to have been improved by a new dynamic damper for the rear crossmember.
Kia says that the interior “carries over the cabin architecture of its Ceed stablemates” with an optional upgrade to a fully digital 12.3in instrument cluster – a first for Kia. Five engines will be on offer – three petrols and two diesels, all taken from the rest of the Ceed range.
The range starts with a three-cylinder turbo 119bhp 1.0 petrol and moves up to a four-cylinder turbo 138bhp 1.4. A 201bhp 1.6 from the Ceed GT is available in other markets but Autocar understands this isn’t destined for the UK for the time being. The diesels are both 1.6 capacity in outputs of either 114bhp or 134bhp.
thesecretdriver
Another day another compact crossover
In fact two today with the Ford Puma.
typos1
I m waiting for Hilton
I m waiting for Hilton Holloway to write a piece saying how this is a "fresh take" on the SUV theme. Like the Puma, it isnt.
XXXX just went POP.
adrian888
Kia Streetwise.....
And oh how everyone sniggered at the Rover Streetwise..... i do quite like this, profile and glass house has Macan overtones.
rare
Much more handsome than the
Much more handsome than the Puma that was announced today. I would genuinely buy a Kia on aesthetics alone, let alone the warranty.
Once upon a time you only really bought one because it was cheap. How things change!
Highline2.0
I'd take this over the new
Ozmosis
Practicalities?
Oh, a higher than normal entry to the "car"
That is all...
Higgik
Aiming for X2
Definitely has overtones of the GLA or X2.
I think Kia are aiming to compete with the lower end BMW range, with a sporty fresh look.
FastRenaultFan
Looks great but not as good as the concept
Kia really are on a role these day I just wish there dash and interiors were more exciting. They are actually quiet nice to be in but have gotten dull.
The Sportage for instance used to have a stylish dash now its got a dull dash the same with the Rio and Ceed.
Come on Kia. You are doing great outside now thow abouy putting some of that flair to the inside of your cars too.
xuteg
FastRenaultFan wrote:
gentle FastRenaultFan, I always liked the cia, you are right that there is a novative touch. I hope there will be changes in the swine, strength KIA you miss a little.
The Apprentice
I am not sure the Ford was
I am not sure the Ford was Kia's inspiration to compete with, but like me no doubt they noticed the T-Rok appearing on the roads quite a bit now and thought we will have a bit of that action thank you very much. Looks funky, I like it.
