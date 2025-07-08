The new Kia EV5 is now open to order from £39,295 and with a maximum range of 329 miles, ahead of deliveries starting later this year.

The new crossover is effectively an electric Kia Sportage equivalent, and is the Korean firm's fifth bespoke electric car to launch in the UK, arriving hot on the heels of the EV4 hatchback that lands in the next few weeks.

The Ford Explorer and Skoda Elroq rival will be offered with just one powertrain and battery in the UK from launch, as part of a bid to "keep the buying process as simple and understandable as possible".

To that end, there are just three trim levels. Air opens the line-up, with standard kit including 18in alloy wheels, electric mirrors, chrome trimmings, black cloth upholstery and manually adjustable front seats.

GT-Line ramps the price up to £42,595 and adds 19in wheels, performance-inspired body styling, artificial leather upholstery, heated rear seats, electrically adjustable front seats and vehicle-to-load capability.

GT-Line S costs £47,095 and comes with a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, fingerprint recognition and the option of an efficiency-boosting heat pump, among other additions.

Inside, all cars get 12.3in displays for the instruments and infotainment, as well as a 5.3in climate control touch panel.

The bench-style front seats in the China-market EV5 are swapped for a more conventional two-seat arrangement with a larger centre console.

All variants are equipped with the same 81.4kWh battery as used on the EV3 and EV4 hatchbacks, which here offers up to 329 miles depending on configuration and charges at up to 150kW.

It sends its reserves to a motor on the front axle, which produces 214bhp and 218lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 8.4sec.

Kia hasn't confirmed whether the 302bhp dual-motor EV5 will be brought here but has previously said it would offer each of its EVs in hot GT guise.

European-market EV5s will be built in South Korea, rather than China, sidestepping the EU's tariffs on Chinese-built EVs.