BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2020 Hyundai i30: UK prices confirmed for refreshed hatchback
UP NEXT
New Volkswagen ID 4 SUV is brand's first global EV

2020 Hyundai i30: UK prices confirmed for refreshed hatchback

Facelifted five-door car goes entirely mild-hybrid, to start from £20,695
News
2 mins read
24 September 2020

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specifications for the refreshed i30 hatchback and fastback, ahead of the start of customer delivieries.

The Volkswagen Golf rival's mid-life refresh aims to help it face off newer rivals with a redesigned exterior, more advanced safety and connectivity tech, and new mild-hybrid engines.

The hatchback line-up now begins with the SE Connect trim, on sale from £20,695. This includes 16in alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, electric folding door mirrors and an 8in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A rear view camera, rear parking sensors and front and rear electric windows also come as standard. 

SE Connect cars can be optioned with either a 48v mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, producing 118bhp and paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, or a 134bhp, 1.6-litre mild-hybrid diesel with either six-speed manual or 7-speed automatic gearbox.

i30 Premium cars begin at £23,695, with petrol-powered cars gaining the option of an automatic transmission. Equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, an upgraded 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system and 7in digital instrument cluster, along with heated front seats, front parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.

Top-spec i30 N Line models recieve a sporty bodykit and 18in alloy wheels, N Line interior upholstery and a bespoke steering wheel and gear lever. It will launch with a 156bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged mild hybrid petrol engine, and can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic. Prices start at £24,695.

 

The refreshed i30 recieves a wider grille with a new 3D pattern, slimmer headlamps and new bumpers for both the five-door hatchback and Fastback model. The sportier N-Line variant is more distinct, too, with a different grille design among a raft of alterations. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK review
Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 2020 review
Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 Exclusive 2020 review
Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo 2020 review
Porsche Panamera e-Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i30

Hyundai i30

Hyundai’s next-gen bedrock model gets a ‘new era’ look and shrunken turbo petrol, but is it enough to take on the Volkswagen Golf

Read our review
Back to top

Fresh colours also feature, while there is new interior tech including a variety of Hyundai's connected car functions. New safety kit includes Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-Avoidance Assist and Leading vehicle Departure Alert extending the existing tally of safety kit.

Customer deliveries are expected towards the end of the year. The hot i30 N hatchback and fastback are then follow with their own set of updates.

READ MORE

New Hyundai i20 arrives with new styling and mild-hybrid engines

Hyundai 45 concept: production version seen for the first time 

Hyundai i10 review

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10

si73

26 February 2020
I like this especially as a fastback

rsmith

26 February 2020
si73 wrote:

I like this especially as a fastback

No doubt if it had a German badge on it, you'd hate it though.

ACKRS

26 February 2020

The i30n is the most contrived juvenile piece of automotive puddle I have had the displeasure of test driving. it's not that fast, the noises are utterly superficial - it makes an identical noise on the over run every time no matter what gear or load it is under. I tried to like it, twice, but it was not possible. 

Takeitslowly

26 February 2020
ACKRS wrote:

The i30n is the most contrived juvenile piece of automotive puddle I have had the displeasure of test driving. it's not that fast, the noises are utterly superficial - it makes an identical noise on the over run every time no matter what gear or load it is under. I tried to like it, twice, but it was not possible. 

You are the unfortunate combination of the small brain/slow to learn creature that spouts absolute PIFFLE, without realising. Most potential buyers of this car and others like it, are not overly concerned about noise on the over run, than they rightly are about practicalities, reliability and the like. Fool.

ACKRS

26 February 2020

should be piffle. Pardon 

LP in Brighton

26 February 2020

I wish Autocar could be a bit more specific when describing mild hybrids. The fact that this car has what is becoming an industry standard 48 volt supply tells us nothing. What is important is the motor generator power (in kilowatts) and the battery capacity (in watt / kilowatt hours). These numbers alone describe how powerful the system is and how much energy it can store. 

Mild hybrids range from quite feeble ones like the new Fiat 500/Panda to relatively powerful ones like the original 10-15kW honda IMA system. It would be useful to know where this Hyundai fits on the scale. 

FastRenaultFan

27 February 2020

Is me or is there something cartoonish about that picture of the 130 or maybe its just got mat paint on it but it just looks dull. 

I actually prefer the Kia Ceed both in side and outside over this current model I30. 

In fact Kia seem to be making the better cars of the two big Korean company's at the moment.

The Pro-Ceed is a stunner and the Stinger looks great as well. 

Then they have the X-Ceed which is not bad if you lik it.

The Sportage is good too if a bit dull inside. Hyunda have the better of the two cars there no doubt with the Tucson but otherwise if I had to I would choose any other Kia over the equivelant Hyundai. 

FastRenaultFan

27 February 2020

Is me or is there something cartoonish about that picture of the 130 or maybe its just got mat paint on it but it just looks dull. 

I actually prefer the Kia Ceed both in side and outside over this current model I30. 

In fact Kia seem to be making the better cars of the two big Korean company's at the moment.

The Pro-Ceed is a stunner and the Stinger looks great as well. 

Then they have the X-Ceed which is not bad if you lik it.

The Sportage is good too if a bit dull inside. Hyunda have the better of the two cars there no doubt with the Tucson but otherwise if I had to I would choose any other Kia over the equivelant Hyundai. 

xxxx

24 September 2020

I was also hoping the days of stuck on tablets was over. Looks like its Hybrid or nothing as well 

gavsmit

24 September 2020

This car started at £17,400 before this refresh. It now starts at £3295 above that.

And there's pointless / more to go wrong hybrid stuff too - and before anyone says a hybrid is less likely to go wrong than a complex turbo engine, these hybrids still have turbo engines as well!

I was turned off by the styling of this refresh which has ruined a reasonably attractive car, but now there's so much more to be disappointed with too.

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2020 UK review
Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 2020 review
Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 Exclusive 2020 review
Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo 2020 review
Porsche Panamera e-Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives