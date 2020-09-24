2020 Hyundai i30: UK prices confirmed for refreshed hatchback

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specifications for the refreshed i30 hatchback and fastback, ahead of the start of customer delivieries.
The Volkswagen Golf rival's mid-life refresh aims to help it face off newer rivals with a redesigned exterior, more advanced safety and connectivity tech, and new mild-hybrid engines.
The hatchback line-up now begins with the SE Connect trim, on sale from £20,695. This includes 16in alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, electric folding door mirrors and an 8in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A rear view camera, rear parking sensors and front and rear electric windows also come as standard.
SE Connect cars can be optioned with either a 48v mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, producing 118bhp and paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, or a 134bhp, 1.6-litre mild-hybrid diesel with either six-speed manual or 7-speed automatic gearbox.
i30 Premium cars begin at £23,695, with petrol-powered cars gaining the option of an automatic transmission. Equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, an upgraded 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system and 7in digital instrument cluster, along with heated front seats, front parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.
Top-spec i30 N Line models recieve a sporty bodykit and 18in alloy wheels, N Line interior upholstery and a bespoke steering wheel and gear lever. It will launch with a 156bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged mild hybrid petrol engine, and can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic. Prices start at £24,695.
The refreshed i30 recieves a wider grille with a new 3D pattern, slimmer headlamps and new bumpers for both the five-door hatchback and Fastback model. The sportier N-Line variant is more distinct, too, with a different grille design among a raft of alterations.
si73
I like this especially as a
rsmith
.
No doubt if it had a German badge on it, you'd hate it though.
ACKRS
Tosh
The i30n is the most contrived juvenile piece of automotive puddle I have had the displeasure of test driving. it's not that fast, the noises are utterly superficial - it makes an identical noise on the over run every time no matter what gear or load it is under. I tried to like it, twice, but it was not possible.
Takeitslowly
ACKRS wrote:
You are the unfortunate combination of the small brain/slow to learn creature that spouts absolute PIFFLE, without realising. Most potential buyers of this car and others like it, are not overly concerned about noise on the over run, than they rightly are about practicalities, reliability and the like. Fool.
ACKRS
Puddle
should be piffle. Pardon
LP in Brighton
Mild hybrids
I wish Autocar could be a bit more specific when describing mild hybrids. The fact that this car has what is becoming an industry standard 48 volt supply tells us nothing. What is important is the motor generator power (in kilowatts) and the battery capacity (in watt / kilowatt hours). These numbers alone describe how powerful the system is and how much energy it can store.
Mild hybrids range from quite feeble ones like the new Fiat 500/Panda to relatively powerful ones like the original 10-15kW honda IMA system. It would be useful to know where this Hyundai fits on the scale.
FastRenaultFan
Just not a fan of Hyundai's new front grills at all
Is me or is there something cartoonish about that picture of the 130 or maybe its just got mat paint on it but it just looks dull.
I actually prefer the Kia Ceed both in side and outside over this current model I30.
In fact Kia seem to be making the better cars of the two big Korean company's at the moment.
The Pro-Ceed is a stunner and the Stinger looks great as well.
Then they have the X-Ceed which is not bad if you lik it.
The Sportage is good too if a bit dull inside. Hyunda have the better of the two cars there no doubt with the Tucson but otherwise if I had to I would choose any other Kia over the equivelant Hyundai.
xxxx
Pretty dull from the outside to the inside
I was also hoping the days of stuck on tablets was over. Looks like its Hybrid or nothing as well
gavsmit
Another mild refresh another huge price hike
This car started at £17,400 before this refresh. It now starts at £3295 above that.
And there's pointless / more to go wrong hybrid stuff too - and before anyone says a hybrid is less likely to go wrong than a complex turbo engine, these hybrids still have turbo engines as well!
I was turned off by the styling of this refresh which has ruined a reasonably attractive car, but now there's so much more to be disappointed with too.
