2021 Hyundai i30 N arrives with dual-clutch automatic option
2021 Hyundai i30 N arrives with dual-clutch automatic option

Korea's answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI is updated with mechanical upgrades and revised technology
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
3 mins read
24 September 2020

Hyundai has updated its i30 N hot hatch with a range of mechanical and visual upgrades, including the option of an automatic transmission for the first time.

Set to begin deliveries early next year in both regular hatchback and Fastback bodystyles, the revised Volkswagen Golf GTI rival has been given updated styling that brings it more closely in line with the recently facelifted regular i30, while greater use of lightweight materials aims to improve agility. 

Both i30 N variants retain the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which can again be had in two states of tune. Standard cars produce 247bhp and will be paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, while 276bhp Performance Package cars can be specified with an eight-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic, complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters.

The latter engine has recieved a 5bhp power increase over the outgoing car, along with a torque boost to 289lb ft, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.9sec - 0.2sec faster than the old model. Both derivatives have a top speed electronically limited to 155mph.

It's unclear whether both engine options will be available to UK customers, because the current i30 N is offered here only in Performance guise.

DCT-equipped cars get a new N Grin Shift mode, which provides 20sec of turbocharger overboost and maximum transmission response when activated using a button on the steering wheel. All versions retain the customisable driving modes seen in the original car, including the user-defined N Custom setting that provides greater control over engine, suspension, steering and transmission response, as well as exhaust sound. 

Performance models come equipped with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, recieve larger (360mm) front brakes and ride on newly developed 19in alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero rubber, which reduce unsprung mass by 14.4kg compared with the standard 18in alloys. The suspension and steering have both been retuned as a result of this weight loss.

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai’s N performance brand opens for business and aims for hot hatch fame, starting with the i30

Inside, the i30 N can now be ordered with N Light sports seats, which are 2.2kg lighter than the standard items. An optional 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the latest version of Hyundai's Bluelink connected car services. 

The active safety systems have also been upgraded with pedestrian detection collision avoidance, lane-following assistance and blindspot collision prevention, the latter exclusive to DCT-equipped cars.

“Since its market introduction three years ago, the i30 N has proved hugely popular with drivers seeking high-performance driving thrills,” said Albert Biermann, Hyundai's head of research and development. “With a range of performance and design enhancements, including our N DCT technology, the new i30 N is even more fun to drive, whether on the road or the race track.”

Hyundai says it has sold more than 25,000 examples of the i30 N in Europe since the model's introduction in 2017.

UK prices have yet to be confirmed, but the new car is likely to carry a slight premium over the £29,810 current model.

3

xxxx

24 September 2020

It is a fast moving market, compare the interior shots to the GTi and all of sudden the i30 is from the last decade. For the sake of maybe 2k or 2 weeks salary the GTi wins hands down in my book, Imho of course.

superstevie

24 September 2020
Two grand for two weeks salary? That must be nice for you!

Honestly, I would probably have this over the MK8 GTi.

Peter Cavellini

24 September 2020

 Almost a Golf Gti?, from most angles there's a definite whiff of VW about it, the interior is ok, no worse, better than its target market.

