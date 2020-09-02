BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options
UP NEXT
Skoda Enyaq iV revealed as first bespoke EV with 316-mile range

New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options

Crossover's facelift brings overhauled front end, eco-boosting tech and performance-inspired range-topper
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
2 September 2020

Hyundai has revamped its Kona line-up for 2021, ushering in a new look inside and out, mild-hybrid technology and a performance-inspired N Line range-topper. 

The updated car is told apart primarily by its heavily redesigned front end, which incorporates wider LED daytime-running lights, an extended bonnet, a new grille design and a contrasting silver skid plate. 

The side profile is more familiar, but the rear end has been updated with new brake light designs and a contrasting lower bumper to match the front. Overall, the new Kona is 40mm longer than the outgoing car, which Hyundai claims gives it “a more sleek and dynamic look”. 

Inside, the Kona gains an electronic handbrake, ambient lighting, coloured speaker and vent surrounds, and a raft of new colour and material options.

Alongside the visual tweaks comes a new N Line trim level inspired by the brand’s N performance offshoot. It does away with the standard car’s contrasting cladding in favour of an aerodynamically enhancing bodykit, and gains a distinctive mesh air intake design above the front grille.

As well as bespoke wheel designs, the N Line receives a contrasting rear diffuser and a dual-exit sports exhaust, while the predominantly black interior features contrasting red stitching, metal pedals and N logos throughout.

The Kona retains its range-topping 1.6-litre petrol engine, uprated from 175bhp to 195bhp and available with two- or four-wheel drive, but the same-sized diesel option is now equipped with 48V mild-hybrid functionality as standard for enhanced efficiency. It can be paired with a seven-speed automatic or Hyundai’s new Intelligent Manual Transmission.

The entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine can also be optionally equipped with mild-hybrid technology, while the Kona Hybrid continues to combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a front-mounted electric motor to produce 139bhp. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai's funky-looking Kona crossover is making all the right noises for the car to be a success in a crowded segment

Read our review
Back to top

The model also promises improved ride quality and refinement over its predecessor, gaining a retuned suspension set-up, improved tyres and a recalibrated steering system. 

Prices will be announced before the new Kona arrives in showrooms later this year, with the plug-in hybrid option following in 2021. The updated Kona Electric will be revealed “in the near future”, according to the brand. 

READ MORE

Hyundai Kona Hybrid Premium SE 2019 review​

Hyundai Kona review

Hot Hyundai Kona N seen testing at the Nürburgring​

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week