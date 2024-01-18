BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai Bayon gets technology and interior upgrades

Updated Ford Puma rival adds larger, dual infotainment screens as standard
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
18 January 2024

The Hyundai Bayon has gained upgraded technology plus updates to its interior as part of a facelift for 2024 – its first update since the model launched in 2021.

The i20-based Bayon is now claimed to “maximise front and rear passenger comfort”, with the biggest changes coming in the form of new standard equipment. 

A pair of dual 10.25in digital screens are now included as standard, with the added benefit of wireless phone charging and smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The brand has also added two USB-C ports, plus a USB-A port for charging older phones. In addition to customisable interior ambient lighting, the Bayon is equipped with an eight-speaker Bose sound system. 

Other equipment includes a host of driver assistance technology, such as lane assist, forward collision assist, navigation-based adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring. 

Set for sale later this year, the Ford Puma and Peugeot 2008 rival sports an eye-catching front end, with the brand’s new LED light bar and Seemless Horizon light signature on full display. 

The front grille is also more distinctive than much of the Hyundai model range, and its bumpers now appear more rugged than the previous version. 

In addition, the Bayon can now be updated over the air, meaning drivers can keep their car up to date without having to take it to a workshop.

UK specification has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected the new Bayon will match the engine line-up of the outgoing car. 

All Bayons are fitted with the brand’s 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, with between 99bhp and 118bhp. 

These can be matched with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission. 

Prices for the current Hyundai Bayon start from £21,570, so we’d expect pricing to remain similar, if not very slightly more expensive than before.

