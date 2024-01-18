New Hyundai Bayon gets technology and interior upgrades

The Hyundai Bayon has gained upgraded technology plus updates to its interior as part of a facelift for 2024 – its first update since the model launched in 2021.

The i20-based Bayon is now claimed to “maximise front and rear passenger comfort”, with the biggest changes coming in the form of new standard equipment.

A pair of dual 10.25in digital screens are now included as standard, with the added benefit of wireless phone charging and smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The brand has also added two USB-C ports, plus a USB-A port for charging older phones. In addition to customisable interior ambient lighting, the Bayon is equipped with an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Other equipment includes a host of driver assistance technology, such as lane assist, forward collision assist, navigation-based adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring.

Set for sale later this year, the Ford Puma and Peugeot 2008 rival sports an eye-catching front end, with the brand’s new LED light bar and Seemless Horizon light signature on full display.

The front grille is also more distinctive than much of the Hyundai model range, and its bumpers now appear more rugged than the previous version.

In addition, the Bayon can now be updated over the air, meaning drivers can keep their car up to date without having to take it to a workshop.