BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New hybrid-only Honda HR-V brings complete restyle
UP NEXT
Analysis: Calls for emissions regulations to consider lifetime impact

New hybrid-only Honda HR-V brings complete restyle

Honda's Nissan Juke rival follows Jazz and CR-V in gaining e:HEV petrol-electric powertrain
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
18 February 2021

Honda has revealed the hybrid-only third-generation HR-V crossover ahead of its European launch in late 2021. 

As part of the company's aim to electrify all of its mainstream European models by 2022, the HR-V ditches the previous car's pure-petrol and diesel powerplants for a new e:HEV petrol-electric hybrid system promising "exceptional" efficiency.

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the combustion element of the powertrain is likely to be either a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, as used by the hybridised Jazz supermini, or a 2.0-litre unit borrowed from the larger CR-V Hybrid.  

The first full images of the SUV confirm what previous spy shots and teasers have suggested: that the third-gen HR-V's design is a dramatic departure from that of its predecessor. 

Honda says it "embodies the brand's seamless, clean, modern design philosophy seen in other recent new Honda models." Slim, distinctive headlight designs and a revamped grille dominate the new-look front end, with a long bonnet, rakish roof line and straight-edged shoulder line heavily distancing the new model from its predecessor. 

The interior can accommodate four adults in "maximum comfort", Honda says, courtesy of the "clever packaging" of the hybrid powertrain. The cabin has been redesigned to maximise the feeling of spaciousness, with a minimalist dashboard layout, simple horizontally aligned instrument panel and Honda's 'Magic' folding, flipping rear seats in the back.

Also new for the third-gen HR-V is an air diffusion system that sends a "curtain" of fresh air through new L-shaped vents. 

Further details of the new, European-spec HR-V, including pricing, are expected in the coming months. 

READ MORE

Honda to electrify European line-up by 2022, not 2025​

New 2021 Honda Civic seen in hatchback form for first time​

Honda ends production of second-generation HR-V​

Used cars for sale

 Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2015
£8,989
48,803miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Ex 5dr
2015
£9,986
58,863miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.5 I-vtec S 5dr
2016
£9,999
35,199miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Ex 5dr
2017
£10,363
87,524miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se 5dr
2017
£10,449
55,295miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.5 I-vtec Se 5dr
2015
£10,465
44,986miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2015
£10,495
40,173miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.6 I-dtec Se Navi 5dr
2016
£10,599
32,920miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Hr-v 1.5 I-vtec Se 5dr
2015
£10,668
47,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
RUF CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The original pioneer of the crossover range the Honda CR-V makes a comeback bid

Honda HR-V

Former crossover hatchback pioneer makes a comeback bid - but is success within the HR-V's grasp, and does it do enough dynamically to stand out?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
RUF CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives