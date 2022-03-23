Honda confirms small electric SUV & hybrid compact SUV for 2023

Honda will launch an electric small SUV next year, based on the e:Ny1 Prototype confirmed today. It also announced two more electrified models for 2023: a compact hybrid SUV and a new-generation Honda CR-V, which will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Japanese car maker said the upcoming e:Ny1 will be “at the centre of Honda’s future product line-up” and offer “the unique blend of dynamics, technology and design for which Honda is known”. It added that the model will be “a great option for families looking for their first EV”.

It also revealed its latest hybrid-only Honda Civic for Europe, which completes its plans to electrify its entire mainstream line-up by the end of 2022.

When it arrives in autumn, the eleventh-generation Civic will sit alongside the hybridised Honda Jazz, Jazz Crosstar, CR-V and Honda HR-V, and the electric Honda e.

The Honda e has proved popular with its retro looks since launching in 2020, but has limited appeal as a city car with 137 miles of range. The upcoming e:Ny1, which will be a similar length and width to the Jazz, will look to correct that as a family-friendly car with longer electric range.

The second model, a hybrid compact SUV, will be a similar size to the outgoing CR-V, rivalling models such as the Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4. In turn, the new CR-V will grow in size, competing with the Skoda Kodiaq.

Honda said it plans for its EV and fuel-cell vehicles to make up 40% of sales by 2030 in Europe and 80% by 2035. It has committed to end the sale of combustion-engined cars globally by 2040.

The firm added that the next stage in its electrification journey was using a “multi-pathway strategy” to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050. It added that it will invest in “a range of zero emission technologies including solid-state batteries, swappable battery systems, carbon neutral fuels and hydrogen cells”.