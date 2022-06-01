New hybrid-only 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC priced from £51,855

Pricing and specification details for the new, second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC have been revealed, with entry-level costs for the Porsche Macan rival starting from £51,855.

For its latest generation, the GLC is marginally larger and carries a more luxurious interior. It gains a new range of hybrid-only engine options in the UK, with three mild and two plug-in hybrid drivetrains – all claimed to provide it with an electric range of over 62 miles.

On sale now in the UK, prices for the new GLC start from £51,855 for entry-level models, rising to £72,210 for a mild-hybrid powertrain in the model’s highest specification.

Mercedes is offering a total of three specification levels for the GLC. The range opens with the AMG Line, which includes sports suspension, sports seats, the latest generation MBUX infotainment system with dual high-resolution screens, and chrome exterior design features.

Range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus cars gain other luxuries such as a full head-up display, intelligent headlights and black leather upholstery as standard.

Since the first generation of the luxury SUV was launched in 2015, Mercedes has seen global sales of the GLC grow to almost 2 million - one of the German car maker’s strongest selling models.

Developed alongside the latest C-class, with which it shares a large part of its mechanical package and engine line-up, the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Jaguar F-pace rival is based on the latest incarnation of Mercedes-Benz’s MRA platform. It supports a more advanced electrical architecture than the platform used by its predecessor, providing the basis for a range of new features, including optional rear-wheel steering for the first time as well as the latest generation of driver assistance systems.