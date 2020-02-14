Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe 4Matic 2020 UK review

Even in swoopy (or ‘mesmerising’, as Mercedes describes it) Coupé form and sporting AMG Line trim, the Mercedes-Benz GLC excels in refinement over dynamism, particularly thanks to its well-equipped, luxurious interior.

That should suit this latest 300 4Matic model, which features an on-trend mild hybrid powertrain with a 14bhp 48V belt-driven starter-generator to aid the 255bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It promises a boost in fuel economy, the ability for engine-off coasting and a bit of extra propulsion under acceleration - and a small step into electrification for the GLC ahead of the 300e plug-in hybrid.

The reworked engine ties in with a general mid-life facelift for the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 rival, and while the exterior updates are subtle, particular attention has been paid to upgrading the on-board technology. The GLC has gained the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system and a number of new driver assistance features.

But are those tweaks enough to make the GLC 300 a more compelling choice than before in the crowded premium family SUV market?