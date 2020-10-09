BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63: 670bhp PHEV saloon makes debut
UP NEXT
Official: DeLorean returns with 300-mile Taycan rival for 2024

New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63: 670bhp PHEV saloon makes debut

AMG shows concept for electrified super-saloon, which drops four cylinders but gains nearly 200bhp
News
3 mins read
30 May 2022

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 – which will make the landmark switch from V8 to four-cylinder hybrid power – has been revealed in concept form ahead of a full production-spec reveal in the coming months.

On show at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring over the weekend, the upcoming BMW M3 rival is emphatically marked out from the standard Mercedes C-Class by way of an aggressive body kit, chunky AMG sports alloy wheels (covering the requisite drilled and ventilated brake discs) and a beefy quad-exit exhaust. 

The C63 will be the first AMG model to feature an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain instead of its long-standing V8 power when it goes on sale later this year. The car will be one in a line of future new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine. 

Related articles

The potent four-cylinder engine kicks out a maximum of 416bhp and 369lb ft of torque in non-electrified form in the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 and its related siblings. The unit has already been engineered for longitudinal mounting as well as mild-hybrid electric boosting. It’s destined to be used in not only the next C63 but also, in a less heavily tuned form, in a follow-up to today’s turbocharged 3.0-litre V6-powered Mercedes-AMG C 43.

Mercedes has confirmed that the petrol unit has been tuned to give 470bhp in its own right for the new C63 - making it comfortably the most powerful four-cylinder engine in series production. It will then be paired with a 201bhp EV motor on the rear axle – a set-up Mercedes refers to as the 'P1' drivetrain – to give a total figure of 670bhp, some 167bhp more than the BMW M3, its closest rival. 

This is despite a 50% reduction in swept capacity and cylinder count. With the benefit of electric boosting, it has also been conceived to deliver up to 553lb ft of torque – a 37lb ft increase on today’s C63 S 4Matic.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG C 63

Mercedes-AMG C 63

Merc's factory tuner turns up the C-Class wick to unparalleled levels. Few other super saloons can compete for sheer petrol-burning exuberance

Read our review
Back to top

Autocar has been told the M139 engine will adopt a 48V integrated starter motor similar to that already used by the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 unit, which powers the CLS 53 4Matic+ and other recent new AMG models.

In the CLS 53 4Matic+, the gearbox-mounted starter motor provides an additional 22bhp and 184lb ft of electric boosting. In the next C63, however, it is set to be tuned to provide significantly more power in combination with a similar torque loading.

The new EQ Boost hybrid drivetrain is also planned to run in combination with Mercedes’ nine-speed torque-converter MCT Speedshift gearbox.

The entire C-Class range is powered exclusively by electrified four-cylinder engines, with plug-in and mild-hybrid technology rolled out across the range for better efficiency and thus reduced emissions.

One of the most significant advantages in the adoption of the new electrified driveline is a reduction in weight over the front axle of the new C63 4Matic. At 160.5kg, the M139 four-cylinder unit weighs 48.5kg less than the M177 V8 engine used by today’s C63 4Matic. Even with the addition of the hybrid architecture, including a disc-shaped electric motor and power electronics, the overall weight of the new powerplant is claimed to undercut that of today’s unit.

Advertisement
Back to top

Additionally, the new powerplant’s weight is concentrated lower, which aids efforts to bring about a lower centre of gravity for the new model, theoretically improving its agility and body control. Further development plans for the next C63 4Matic include a new four-wheel drive system to provide a fully variable apportioning of power front to rear. This will allow AMG to engineer the new model with rear-wheel-drive properties in certain driving modes, much as with the larger Mercedes-AMG E 63 sibling.

Car Review
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Read our full road test review
Read more

AMG has indicated that all its next-generation models will adopt this system, moving away from pure rear-driven models due to customer demand for all-wheel drive.

The decision to provide the C63 4Matic with four-cylinder power was apparently driven by Mercedes-Benz as part of rapidly escalating efforts to reduce fleet CO2 emissions while harnessing the engineering lessons pursued during the development of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
54
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 30 May 2022

 There is no point in making cars go faster and faster, humans aren't equipped to deal with it on the main road, even the best drivers will get caught out, these types of cars are loaded with loads of safety systems for a reason, to help prevent big accidents, with cars approaching 0-60mph in less time than it takes to say it, and 0-124mph in a bit over 6.5 seconds, why do we need cars, Road cars that can do 200, 300mph?, ok, there are some out there saying my money my choice, and they're right, but these people will be going to Airport runway days to max there car in relative safety.

wmb 11 October 2020

Well this takes Lexus approach...

...puts it on steroids! They were the kings of 'take a smaller engine, add a hybrid and reach the power out put of the next class above'. Take a 4 cylinder, add a hybrid and you get V6 power, with 4 cylinder fuel economy! Take a V6, add a hybrid and get V8 power, with V6 fuel economy; and so on. But take a high out put 4 cylinder, and a hybrid and super car V8 performance? That's a new trick! While there's nothing like the sound of a powerful V8, how many will give that up for the improved performance and handling and possible better fuel economy? I'm sure that for those who can drop this kind of money for a vehicle are not worried about fuel, but with BEV's around the corner (along with automakers making heavy investments in their creation), these may be the last days of the high out put ICE vehicles!    

wmb 11 October 2020

When high out put...

wmb wrote:

...puts it on steroids! They were the kings of 'take a smaller engine, add a hybrid and reach the power out put of the next class above'. Take a 4 cylinder, add a hybrid and you get V6 power, with 4 cylinder fuel economy! Take a V6, add a hybrid and get V8 power, with V6 fuel economy; and so on. But take a high out put 4 cylinder, and a hybrid and super car V8 performance? That's a new trick! While there's nothing like the sound of a powerful V8, how many will give that up for the improved performance and handling and possible better fuel economy? I'm sure that for those who can drop this kind of money for a vehicle are not worried about fuel, but with BEV's around the corner (along with automakers making heavy investments in their creation), these may be the last days of the high out put ICE vehicles!    

...4 cylinders are all you have...you take what you can get! 

289 11 October 2020

@wmb

I wouldnt say Lexus were the kings of anything. 

Certainly in Europe they have achieved little in terms of sales....so as a blueprint for the future, Lexus is a poor business model.

Citytiger 12 October 2020

wmb wrote:

wmb wrote:

 But take a high out put 4 cylinder, and a hybrid and super car V8 performance? That's a new trick! 

Its not new Volvo have been doing it for a few years with their 400bhp PHEV models, and the 600bhp Polestar 1, makes AMGs figures seem fairly lame to be honest..  

Real_sluggo 10 October 2020

warm sauce-pudding

Having a Merzo with a 4-pot is like going to a brothel, in Arkansas, with your mum in-tow, hoping to meet a nice lass

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives