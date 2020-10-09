New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C63: 670bhp PHEV saloon makes debut

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 – which will make the landmark switch from V8 to four-cylinder hybrid power – has been revealed in concept form ahead of a full production-spec reveal in the coming months.
On show at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring over the weekend, the upcoming BMW M3 rival is emphatically marked out from the standard Mercedes C-Class by way of an aggressive body kit, chunky AMG sports alloy wheels (covering the requisite drilled and ventilated brake discs) and a beefy quad-exit exhaust.
The C63 will be the first AMG model to feature an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain instead of its long-standing V8 power when it goes on sale later this year. The car will be one in a line of future new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine.
The potent four-cylinder engine kicks out a maximum of 416bhp and 369lb ft of torque in non-electrified form in the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 and its related siblings. The unit has already been engineered for longitudinal mounting as well as mild-hybrid electric boosting. It’s destined to be used in not only the next C63 but also, in a less heavily tuned form, in a follow-up to today’s turbocharged 3.0-litre V6-powered Mercedes-AMG C 43.
Mercedes has confirmed that the petrol unit has been tuned to give 470bhp in its own right for the new C63 - making it comfortably the most powerful four-cylinder engine in series production. It will then be paired with a 201bhp EV motor on the rear axle – a set-up Mercedes refers to as the 'P1' drivetrain – to give a total figure of 670bhp, some 167bhp more than the BMW M3, its closest rival.
This is despite a 50% reduction in swept capacity and cylinder count. With the benefit of electric boosting, it has also been conceived to deliver up to 553lb ft of torque – a 37lb ft increase on today’s C63 S 4Matic.
Join the debate
Add your comment
There is no point in making cars go faster and faster, humans aren't equipped to deal with it on the main road, even the best drivers will get caught out, these types of cars are loaded with loads of safety systems for a reason, to help prevent big accidents, with cars approaching 0-60mph in less time than it takes to say it, and 0-124mph in a bit over 6.5 seconds, why do we need cars, Road cars that can do 200, 300mph?, ok, there are some out there saying my money my choice, and they're right, but these people will be going to Airport runway days to max there car in relative safety.
Well this takes Lexus approach...
...puts it on steroids! They were the kings of 'take a smaller engine, add a hybrid and reach the power out put of the next class above'. Take a 4 cylinder, add a hybrid and you get V6 power, with 4 cylinder fuel economy! Take a V6, add a hybrid and get V8 power, with V6 fuel economy; and so on. But take a high out put 4 cylinder, and a hybrid and super car V8 performance? That's a new trick! While there's nothing like the sound of a powerful V8, how many will give that up for the improved performance and handling and possible better fuel economy? I'm sure that for those who can drop this kind of money for a vehicle are not worried about fuel, but with BEV's around the corner (along with automakers making heavy investments in their creation), these may be the last days of the high out put ICE vehicles!
When high out put...
...4 cylinders are all you have...you take what you can get!
@wmb
I wouldnt say Lexus were the kings of anything.
Certainly in Europe they have achieved little in terms of sales....so as a blueprint for the future, Lexus is a poor business model.
wmb wrote:
Its not new Volvo have been doing it for a few years with their 400bhp PHEV models, and the 600bhp Polestar 1, makes AMGs figures seem fairly lame to be honest..
warm sauce-pudding
Having a Merzo with a 4-pot is like going to a brothel, in Arkansas, with your mum in-tow, hoping to meet a nice lass