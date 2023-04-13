New HiPhi X SUV priced from £93,000 in Germany

Chinese premium electric car brand HiPhi has confirmed that its first two models to launch in Europe, the X coupé crossover and Z grand tourer, will start from €109,000 (£93,000) and €105,000 (£90,000) respectively.
Set to be HiPhi’s first car on sale on the continent, the X is billed as a coupé crossover with a focus on comfort and technology. It will be followed in Europe by the HiPhi Z, a luxury electric grand tourer, and a third model, the HiPhi Y, which will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show.
The X will be sold in Europe with a 97kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 403 miles, calculated using the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). It uses a dual-motor set-up with a total output of 528bhp. HiPhi says it can complete 0-62mph in 3.9sec.
In China, the X can be selected with a 120kWh battery with 438 miles of range, but this is yet to be offered in Europe. Both four- and six-seat configurations will be available, with the four-seater priced from €123,000 (£105,000) in Germany.
HiPhi has emphasised the high level of the X’s technology. Inside, it’s equipped with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in, passenger-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a customisable fragrance system. Also included as standard is a series of 8.0in touchscreens around the car and "airline-style seats".
Another standout feature, the firm says, is the inclusion of the “first robotic arm in the industry”, which adjusts the angle of the infotainment screen.
The other one in the article the orange one looks how a Scenic could look now.
I wish this company huge success they deserve it.
Agreed! Innovative, bringing decent quality and features. The HiPhi X looks interesting. They should do well!
This is what the Chinese are selling to the west after the west bent over backwards to sell them all kinds of legacy ICE and special china only ICE models, the west was rewarded with a convienient "chip shortage" while the chinese made preperations to sell the west EVs en mass and wipe out muchn of then established competition in the process.