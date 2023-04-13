New HiPhi X SUV priced from £93,000 in Germany

Chinese premium electric car brand HiPhi has confirmed that its first two models to launch in Europe, the X coupé crossover and Z grand tourer, will start from €109,000 (£93,000) and €105,000 (£90,000) respectively.

The X will be sold in Europe with a 97kWh battery offering a claimed range of up to 403 miles, calculated using the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). It uses a dual-motor set-up with a total output of 528bhp. HiPhi says it can complete 0-62mph in 3.9sec.

In China, the X can be selected with a 120kWh battery with 438 miles of range, but HiPhi has not confirmed if this variant will go on sale in Europe. Both four and six-seater configurations will go on sale in Europe.

Set to be HiPhi’s first car on sale on the continent, the X is billed as a coupé crossover with a focus on comfort and technology. It will be followed in Europe by the HiPhi Z, a luxury electric grand tourer, and a third model, the HiPhi Y, which will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show.

HiPhi has emphasised the high level of the X’s technology. Inside, it’s equipped with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in, passenger-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a customisable fragrance system. Also included as standard is a series of 8.0in touchscreens around the car and "airline-style seats".

Another standout feature, the firm says, is the inclusion of the “first robotic arm in the industry”, which adjusts the angle of the infotainment screen.