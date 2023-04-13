BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New HiPhi X SUV priced from £93,000 in Germany
UP NEXT
History of the Volkswagen Golf - picture special

New HiPhi X SUV priced from £93,000 in Germany

Chinese electric car brand's European launch begins with X SUV and Z grand tourer
Felix Page
News
6 mins read
19 June 2023

Chinese premium electric car brand HiPhi has confirmed that its first two models to launch in Europe, the X coupé crossover and Z grand tourer, will start from €109,000 (£93,000) and €105,000 (£90,000) respectively.

The X will be sold in Europe with a 97kWh battery offering a claimed range of up to 403 miles, calculated using the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). It uses a dual-motor set-up with a total output of 528bhp. HiPhi says it can complete 0-62mph in 3.9sec. 

In China, the X can be selected with a 120kWh battery with 438 miles of range, but HiPhi has not confirmed if this variant will go on sale in Europe. Both four and six-seater configurations will go on sale in Europe.

Related articles

Set to be HiPhi’s first car on sale on the continent, the X is billed as a coupé crossover with a focus on comfort and technology. It will be followed in Europe by the HiPhi Z, a luxury electric grand tourer, and a third model, the HiPhi Y, which will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show. 

The X will be sold in Europe with a 97kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 403 miles, calculated using the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). It uses a dual-motor set-up with a total output of 528bhp. HiPhi says it can complete 0-62mph in 3.9sec. 

In China, the X can be selected with a 120kWh battery with 438 miles of range, but this is yet to be offered in Europe. Both four- and six-seat configurations will be available, with the four-seater priced from €123,000 (£105,000) in Germany.

HiPhi has emphasised the high level of the X’s technology. Inside, it’s equipped with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in, passenger-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a customisable fragrance system.  Also included as standard is a series of 8.0in touchscreens around the car and "airline-style seats".

Another standout feature, the firm says, is the inclusion of the “first robotic arm in the industry”, which adjusts the angle of the infotainment screen. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives

Back to top

With the Z to follow the X, the new HiPhi Y (revealed at the 2023 Shanghai motor show) is expected to open new doors for the four-year-old Shanghai-based company, targeting a lower price point and higher sales volumes - as well as serving as the flagbearer for a global expansion strategy.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar in April,  HiPhi chief technology officer Mark Stanton (previously head of Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicles division) said the HiPhi Y would be cheaper than the X and Z. 

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 first drive

"Our first two products are both high-end, top-of-the-range cars," said Stanton, adding that they have "anchored our brand at that premium level" to the point where most of HiPhi's conquest customers are coming over from Mercedes-Benz.

The HiPhi Z, a rakish, high-riding saloon, arrived on sale at the end of 2022 and looks to steal some of the indomitable Porsche Taycan's thunder in the German firm's biggest market. The more luxurious four-seat variant of the Z will be priced from €107,000 (£91,000) in Germany, undercutting the entry-level Taycan.

But in line with a prevailing focus on younger buyers, who are less "sensitive about brand" than older customers of established premium marques, HiPhi will look to diversify its product line with the more volume-friendly EV that brings comparable levels of technology and functionality at a lower price.

Advertisement
Back to top

"Having established that brand up there at the higher price point and established our technology capabilities and our premium capabilities as well, we will be introducing relatively less expensive cars and more mass-production cars," confirmed Stanton. He stressed that they won't be "cheap cars" and won't be produced in the "millions and millions" but said they will be smaller and more affordable than the X and Z.

"The first two cars are quite large cars, which fit pretty well in China but not necessarily elsewhere around the world," he said.

Drawing on experience from his time at JLR, Stanton compared HiPhi's ambitions with that of the Range Rover line-up, noting in particular that the entry-level Evoque has been a "pretty damn successful product for Land Rover" and is thus a "good example of how you can take that top-end Range Rover and bring it down into a mid-sized premium vehicle". 

Similarly, HiPhi will look to equip its new entry-level model with the stand-out design cues, premium conception, advanced technology and engaging driving characteristics that have defined its products so far.

"Not one brand has all four of those attributes," Stanton said. "Most brands have at best three, some of them only one."

He didn't confirm specifically whether the Y will feature the Z's projector headlights (which can show films and directional arrows), its centre-mounted robotic arm or its 5G connectivity functions but he said it will "still deliver a very competitive level of premiumness", adding that a lot of the technology featured on other HiPhi cars is software-based and so not prohibitively expensive to roll out to cheaper models.

Cars in Europe will be left-hand-drive initially, but production of right-hookers for the UK ("an attractive market") will follow soon after.

Stanton reaffirmed HiPhi's commitment to its premium billing, clarifying that global expansion doesn't mean the brand will "start to sell hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of cars". He said: "Our whole approach is one small step at a time, not to overstretch ourselves and overdo too many things." 

Advertisement
Back to top

Q&A, Mark Stanton, chief technology officer, HiPhi

How do HiPhi customers react to driver monitoring technology?

"We do allow certain aspects of the car to be shut off. Some people love it, some people hate it, and in China people are worried about their privacy as well, like some people here. So yes, it can be a little bit of a Marmite feature. But our camera system is pretty spectacular. It's got facial recognition, so you don't need the key to start the car (there is no key, by the way), it can monitor your blood pressure and, just by looking at your face, it can tell if you're happy or sad. It even knows how how old you are, but we decided not to put that on to the display, because people might get upset..."

How is HiPhi designing cars for 'smart cities'?

"We have this concept of three 'smarts': smart cars, smart roads and smart cities. We've focused more heavily in the last three or four years on smart cars to get those out into the marketplace, but we've developed technologies to support smart roads and the smart city. And we've done demonstration projects to actually enable those things to happen. And now we have a group within our company that's really pushing forward with those smart-road and smart-city technologies. Our cars are V2X, 5G-enabled, so our cars are ready for those smart roads and smart city technologies already. They've already been enabled."

Advertisement
Back to top

Are there opportunities if HiPhi were to move production out of China?

"We've seen in the last five years that there are geopolitical things that happen around the world that are unpredictable, and putting all your eggs – as a manufacturing company – in one basket is perhaps not the most sensible thing to do. We're not definitely going to do this. But you can see that if we want to really become an international company, which we do, then to just centre everything in China would probably not be the most sensible of things to do. So, yes, we're looking and considering other places, possibly. But there's absolutely no decisions on any of that at this stage."

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

used cars for sale

Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,990
38,481miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra GTC 1.4T 16V Limited Edition Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£8,060
32,234miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall Combo Life 1.5 Turbo D BlueInjection Energy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,380
20,630miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 NAV Sportswagon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,800
15,776miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,110
23,649miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4i Turbo EcoTEC Design Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,590
27,604miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i Turbo SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,960
49,772miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Zetec 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,620
50,162miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Business Edition Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,560
21,701miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 29 March 2023
Now that is a great looking car. It's the way cars should look now and not like dowdy fat cars. Yes I am looking at you VW. This Chinese company is only 4 years old and is already designing cars better than anything from VW, Opel or BMW.
The other one in the article the orange one looks how a Scenic could look now.
I wish this company huge success they deserve it.
sadjad_ahmadi 30 March 2023

Agreed! Innovative, bringing decent quality and features.  The HiPhi X looks interesting.  They should do well!

ReignAlaya48 29 March 2023

I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after e joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

405line 29 March 2023

This is what the Chinese are selling to the west after the west bent over backwards to sell them all kinds of legacy ICE and special china only ICE models, the west was rewarded with a convienient "chip shortage" while the chinese made preperations to sell the west EVs en mass and wipe out muchn of then established competition in the process. 

Latest Drives

jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review

View all latest drives