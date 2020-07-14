New Ford Bronco: revived Jeep Wrangler rival revealed

Ford has revived the long-running Bronco nameplate after a 24-year absence for a new family of rugged SUVs. The line-up will include two-door and four-door versions of the four-wheel-drive Jeep Wrangler rival, along with a more road-focused Bronco Sport.
The Bronco was launched by Ford as a two-door Jeep rival in 1965 but has been out of production since 1996. The long-awaited revived versions are part of Ford's strengthened commitment to the lucrative SUV segment and are designed for the hugely popular off-road market in America. There are no plans to offer either version in the UK.
Both the Bronco and Bronco Sport - shown in the below video - are now available to order in the US, with deliveries due to start later this year.
Bronco two-door and four-door
Ford boss Jim Farley claims the new, sixth-generation Bronco is “built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of a Mustang”. It is based on the same platform as the Ford Ranger pick-up, and the classic two-door model will be joined by a four-door version for the first time.
The model features ‘heritage-inspired’ styling designed to evoke the Bronco’s history, with the firm saying initial design work was developed from a full-size digital scan of a first-generation model.
It features short overhangs, square bodywork and a wide stance for off-road use, and it's built on a steel chassis that Ford claims offers 17% more suspension travel than rivals. The machine sits on tyres of up to 35 inches in diameter.
The Bronco will feature a ground clearance of 11.6 inches, a maximum 29deg breakover angle and a 37.2deg departure angle, along with the ability to ford water up to 33.5 inches deep.
The Bronco will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost four-cylinder engine producing 266bhp and 310lb ft, and a 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 offering 306bhp and 400lb ft. It will be offered with a seven-speed manual gearbox that features a crawl gear as standard, with a 10-speed automatic also available.
jason_recliner
Wow!
This is going to be a HUGE win for Ford, and will blow the lame-duck Defenderr out of the water.
Tuatara
A serious muck raker
Good looking vehicle with genuine off road credentials. Is it a mistake just restricting it to the American market though?
Old But not yet Dead
Great style
The regular Bronco 2 and 4 door looks fantastic, something interesting at last in the segment.
The Bronco Sport ... naaah, just one the crowd.
Saucerer
This is how tough off-roaders should like
When it comes to serious off-roaders the Americans design them to look that way and that's no bad thing. It shows intent and purpose and what they're designed for. I think this new Bronco looks great. While I like the look of the new Defender, Land Rover have made it too soft looking in a deliberate attempt to make it more upmarket, luxurious and a fashion accessory. Not the tough off roader which it's suppose to be.
Deputy
Meanwhile in Europe...
... the Suzuki Jimmny has been banned due to too high CO2 emissions.... the world is scr3wed
TheDriver
Superb
I want one. Please Ford, make this available in the UK with right hand drive. Together with the Mustang and Ranger Raptor, Ford has shown there is a market in the UK for more specialist vehicles that appeal to both the enthusiast and fashion-conscious. To me, the Bronco embodies virtually all the attributes that constitute a truly fit for purpose off-roader, and I hope it's a great success.
Peter Cavellini
Never happen.
In America if it's successful they'll sell thousands, in the UK they might sell a hundred a year, there's your problem, Brits aren't going to all a sudden switch to a relatively unknown new car from a brand with a sixty year plus heritage, a known quantity, and the Bronco looks to big for UK Roads, I'm not saying it a bad vehicle, I'm just saying I think it wouldn't sell enough, you might be able to import one though?
Citytiger
Peter Cavellini wrote:
How do you know exactly? The Bronco isnt an unknown, and Ford certaintly are not, as for it being too big, the Bronco Sport is built on the same platform as the current Focus and Kuga, so its not exactly going to be RangeRover, X7 or GLS size, the standard Bronco is built on the same platform as the Ranger pick up which is a big but not massive pick-up that sells well in the UK, despite being a relatively unknown new car.. Just saying..
Peter Cavellini
Image size.
Thankyou for the info, it's just maybe the styling that's a bit Baja, I haven't seen many Landies and like with over sized tyres,maybe where I live there not popular?
xxxx
And the award for ugliest front end goes to
Ford. Also JLR called, can they have their design back
