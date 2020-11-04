BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Defender could be next for Bowler's rally treatment
UP NEXT
Best lease deals of the week: MPVs

New Defender could be next for Bowler's rally treatment

Rally-spec off-roader based on classic Defender bodystyle may be followed by Land Rover's modern interpretation
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
4 November 2020

Future Bowler models could be based on current Land Rover bodystyles, raising the prospect of a rally-spec reworking of the new Defender in the future.

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations boss Michael van der Sande said the firm was still finalising long-term plans for the newly purchased Derbyshire firm, but he hinted at future projects, which could include different bodystyles.

“Could we ever see Bowler getting involved with other products than the old Defender shape? Absolutely,” said ven der Sande. “We’ve just launched the new Defender, which is making quite a splash, and that needs to bed in from a Land Rover point of view.

“Bowler is going to be very busy with the CSP 575 for a little while, but in the course of time, whether it’s the Defender or other products from Land Rover that Bowler could sprinkle some off-road rally dust on, it’s absolutely possible.”

Earlier this year we revealed that Land Rover was testing a range-topping V8 version of the latest Defender, as first prototypes for the model hit the roads in disguise. Prototypes of the hot 4x4 were running JLR's 5.0-litre supercharged V8 in an unknown state of tune. With insiders confirming that it's not a project under the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) banner, it's entirely possible that Bowler could be working on something special.

It is understood that more 'mainstream' future high-end models, such as the 2021 Range Rover, will move to using a twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from BMW. However, JLR has secured production of its venerable 5.0-litre 'AJ' V8 in-house for the foreseeable future after production at the long-standing Ford engine factory in Bridgend ceased earlier this year. 

READ MORE

Classic Defender revived as 576bhp road-legal rally-raider​

Jaguar Land Rover buys performance 4x4 firm Bowler

Bowler Bulldog V8 SC 2019 review

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
Mercedes-C300e 2020 first drive review - hero side
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
Mercedes-C300e 2020 first drive review - hero side
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
View all latest drives