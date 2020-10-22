BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Range Rover spotted in long-wheelbase form
New 2021 Range Rover spotted in long-wheelbase form

Largest variant of fifth-generation Range Rover shows off rear-wheel steering system
News
2 mins read
22 October 2020

Jaguar Land Rover's new generation flagship SUV is well into its development programme ahead of a 2021 launch, and our spy photographers have caught the long-wheelbase version testing on public roads. 

Heavy camouflage continues to hide key elements of the model's design, but it's possible to make out a new design for the headlights, indicators and daytime running lights, while the quad-exit exhaust suggests that this mule packs the range-topping V8 engine option, which for the fifth-generation car will be a 4.4-litre unit borrowed from BMW.

One image (below) shows off the rear-wheel steering system that will make its debut on the new Range Rover. It's not yet known which variants will receive the system, but it gives clues as to the flexibility of the car's new MLA architecture. 

Previously, the shorter, standard Range Rover was caught on video at the Nürburgring, being pushed to its limits during the usual manufacturer pool, where makers bring prototypes of all shapes and sizes to be put through their paces. 

Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect. 

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. 

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.

The company’s new flagship will replace the current Range Rover, which was launched in 2012, and should give JLR a much-needed high-profit-margin boost just as the global economy is expected to begin to emerge from the effects of the current lockdown.

It’s based on the latest-generation MLA platform, which offers the flexibility of accommodating internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and full battery electric powertrains. You can read our full 2021 Range Rover scoop for more information. 

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The same mostruosity

Antony Riley

14 May 2020

Andrew1  .Arr  but its the best 4X4 out there and why such negativity do I detect a bit of yearning to own one ,  What do you drive and let us decide on your choice Andrew.  RR sells well makes loads of money and provides loads of jobs too,  so this new version will carry on that sucessful way which is the top dog in its field. Those other brands wish they were making it but they just cant get near to its outstanding ability to be briiliant no matter what is thrown at it enough said

Andrew1

14 May 2020
The same monstruosity

jonboy4969

4 August 2020

two posts and still the same spelling errors, just say "I don't like it" you might get the spelling right, MONSTROSITY, a monstrosity, under the usage is classed as EVIL, or a Building mainly, this is neither, it is a car, it is nothing to do with the supernatural or the devil, and might be the size of a small house, but it is not made of bricks and mortar.

The Apprentice

14 May 2020

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Kamelo

15 May 2020
The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

The Apprentice

16 May 2020
Kamelo wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

Bad news for LR, when its too 'common' even for Pricey.

jonboy4969

4 August 2020

She had it repo'd, and sold at auction.

Peter Cavellini

3 August 2020
Kamelo wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They can take their time, Katie Price is bankrupt again...

Katie Price drives Porsche Cayenne's now.

Katie Price has broken both her Ankles jumping of a Wall!, so she'll be getting Chauffeured just now.

Pietro Cavolonero

3 August 2020

Talking shite again PC

